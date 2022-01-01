La Tiendita Taqueria

Go
Inspired by our roots, we want to share with you one of the greatest riches that we have: our gastronomy. With original recipes from our ancestors, seasoned with the love and the charisma of our people, we’ve come to New York to stay. La Tiendita wants to bring you the experience of savoring legitimate Mexican food.

3706 30th Ave

Popular Items

POLLO ASADO TACO$9.00
Two 24hr marinated grilled chicken tacos, guacamole, diced yellow onion & fresh cilantro. Served with house-made corn tortilla.
MEXICAN SWEET PLANTAIN$6.00
CARNITAS BURRITO$12.00
Cilantro rice, refried beans, guacamole, yellow corn, pico de gallo, oaxaca cheese, romaine lettuce on a flour tortilla. Served with house-made sour cream on a flour tortilla.
SIDE TORTILLA CHIPS$4.00
BIRRIA TACO$10.95
Top round black Angus cured and marinated, cooked for 3 hours in onions, garlic, guajillo pepper, cumin, oregano, smoked paprika, shredded by hand.
SHRIMP BOWL$13.00
CHEESE QUESADILLA$9.25
ELOTE$6.00
POBLANO PEPPER TACO$7.95
Two mushroom, bell pepper and refried bean stuffed poblano pepper tacos, topped with oaxaca cheese & fresh cilantro. Served with house-made corn tortilla.
POLLO BURRITO$12.50
Cilantro rice, refried beans, guacamole, yellow corn, pico de gallo, oaxaca cheese, romaine lettuce on a flour tortilla. Served with house-made sour cream on a flour tortilla.
Astoria NY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
