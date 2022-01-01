La Tiendita Taqueria
Inspired by our roots, we want to share with you one of the greatest riches that we have: our gastronomy. With original recipes from our ancestors, seasoned with the love and the charisma of our people, we’ve come to New York to stay. La Tiendita wants to bring you the experience of savoring legitimate Mexican food.
3706 30th Ave
Popular Items
Location
3706 30th Ave
Astoria NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Enthaice Thai Kitchen
Come on in and enjoy!
Pita Pan
Pita Pan is an Astoria's favorite. We have been located on 30th avenue for over 15 years and are not your typical Gyro spot. The reason Pita Pan is different then the rest and has been around so long is because we make everything in house including our Gyro Cones. So treat yo'self and order something Fresh, Fast, and Tasty.
Taco Tumba
Come in and enjoy!
Tacuba - Astoria
Come in and enjoy!