La Casa Pasta Restaurant

Southern Italian cuisine specializing in house made pastas, seafood and veal. Proudly family owned and operated for over 40 years.

120 Four Seasons Parkway

Popular Items

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS$23.00
Housemade spaghetti with 2 nonna's homemade polpette
CARBONARA$22.00
Housemade spaghetti tossed with pancetta, egg, pecorino cheese and black pepper
Casa Salad$6.00
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumber, carrots
FUSILLI SANTA MARIA$31.00
homemade fusilli pasta, sautéed with garlic, extra virgin olive oil, crabmeat, shrimp & scallops in an aurora cream sauce
HOMEMADE LASAGNA$22.00
Fresh noodles, layers of ricotta, ground beef, sausage, mozzarella & sweet tomato sauce
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA$25.00
Medallions of chicken, lightly breaded, pan seared, topped with mozzarella cheese, sweet tomato sauce
Caesar Salad$8.00
romaine, herb croutons, parmigiana, caesar
RAVIOLI$21.00
House made cheese filled ravioli, topped with sweet tomato sauce
Naples Family Meal$42.00
Includes Tossed Salad, Spaghetti Tomato Sauce, Choice of Eggplant Parmigiana or Chicken Parmigiana
Location

120 Four Seasons Parkway

Newark DE

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

