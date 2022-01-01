Go
944 7th Ave. North

The Diner with a Conscience

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

944 7th Ave N • $$

Avg 4.6 (944 reviews)

Popular Items

Lake Park Burger$16.50
sauteed onions, raclette cheese, applewood smoked bacon, organic baby arugula, garlic aioli, dill pickle spear
Mediterranean Chopped Salad$13.95
organic romaine hearts, organic baby arugula, chopped egg, marinated artichokes, olives, cucumbers, quinoa, blistered tomatoes, goat cheese, roasted red peppers, herb crouton, agave balsamic dressing (GF, VEG)
Pimento Chicken Sandwich$13.50
buttermilk fried chicken, pimento cheese, bacon jam, organic baby arugula, provolone, grilled sourdough
Brussels Pomegranate Salad$13.50
shaved brussels sprouts, chopped kale, fuji apple, pomegranate seeds, roasted peanuts, toasted chia seeds, lemon vinaigrette (GF, DF, PB, Vegetarian)
Taco Salad$13.50
organic spring mix, organic romaine, spiced garbanzo beans, smashed avocado, heirloom tomato, Wisconsin sharp cheddar, blue corn tortilla crisps, chipoltle ranch dressing (GF, Vegetarian)
Classic Burger$15.50
wisconsin sharp cheddar, onion, organic baby arugula, roma tomato, garlic aioli, dill pickle spear
Korean Beef Tacos$15.95
soy-marinated beef short rib, kimchi slaw, sriracha aioli, wrapped in three corn tortillas or lettuce wraps (GF, DF, PB) Vegetarian when ordered with Tofu
California Panini$14.95
organic rotisserie chicken, wisconsin sharp cheddar, provolone, applewood bacon, smashed avocado, crushed blue corn tortillas, organic baby arugula, roma tomato, sriracha aioli, grilled sourdough
Side Brussels$4.95
(DF, PB, Vegetarian)
Miso Salmon$22.95
herb marinated sustainable salmon served atop organic brown rice miso-glazed sweet potato, kale, pepita cilantro pesto
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

944 7th Ave N

Naples FL

Sunday8:45 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:45 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:45 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:45 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:45 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:45 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:45 am - 11:00 pm
