Lalo-Chino Latino

Come on in and enjoy!

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tacos Plate$11.00
Mexi Bibimbap$14.00
Your choice of protein, kimchi,
black beans, corn, pickle carrots, pickled cabbage, cucumber, kale,
pico de gallo, peppers, onions, and a sunny side up egg, over tomato
rice. Served in hot stone bowl, with a side of Lalo’s spicy sauce.
Gluten free available upon request.
Mexi Pad Thai$13.00
Your choice of protein, stirred with rice noodles, scrambled egg, onions,
carrots, beansprout, corn, peppers, pico de gallo, cilantro, peanuts and lime
wedge. Gluten free available upon request.
Chunky Guac$8.00
Mexi Spicy Miso Ramen$13.00
Your choice of protein, kale, corn, green onions, pico de gallo, soft boiled egg. Non-spicy options available per request.
Lettuce Wrap Plate$11.00
Pork Kimchi Dumplings$8.00
Chipotle Udon Noodles$13.00
Your choice of protein, stirred with udon thick noodles, onions, peppers,
corn, cilantro, chipotle sauce.
Veggie Spring Rolls$5.00
Queso Dip$6.00
Location

26 W Court St.

Cincinnati OH

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
