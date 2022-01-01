Landmark Cafe & Creperie
See hearty crepes prepared in the authentic European fashion on an open grill at the Landmark Cafe & Creperie. From wholesome soups to irresistible dessert crepes, gourmet coffee and cocktails. The Landmark is a favorite spot for a snack or intimate dining.
Enjoy outdoor dining in our courtyard in the Spring, Summer & early Fall!
SOUPS • CREPES
62 S Seminary St • $$
62 S Seminary St
Galesburg IL
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 10:00 pm
