Landmark Cafe & Creperie

See hearty crepes prepared in the authentic European fashion on an open grill at the Landmark Cafe & Creperie. From wholesome soups to irresistible dessert crepes, gourmet coffee and cocktails. The Landmark is a favorite spot for a snack or intimate dining.
Enjoy outdoor dining in our courtyard in the Spring, Summer & early Fall!
SOUPS • CREPES

62 S Seminary St • $$

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)

Popular Items

Turkey Melt$12.95
turkey breast and Monterey jack cheese
Fresh Strawberry Crêpe$7.15
topped with sour cream and brown sugar
Roasted Garlic Chicken Pot Pie$18.95
tender chunks of chicken breast with carrots, peas and corn in a creamy roasted garlic sauce topped with puff pastry and baked ’til golden brown, served with a loaf of peasant bread
Mac N Cheese$3.95
a large portion of a familiar friend
Mama Fettuccine$12.80
fresh tomato, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil and fresh garlic, sautéed with fettuccine and topped with fresh parmesan cheese and pine nuts
Ritz$12.95
breast of turkey, cranberry sauce, whipped cream cheese and walnuts 11.95 — also wonderful grilled with a bit of butter!
Smoked Salmon Salad
smoked salmon, roasted red peppers, crumbled bleu cheese, herbed pecans, green beans, radish, tomato, romaine lettuce, baby field greens, served with cranberry vinaigrette
Spinach Bisque$4.25
a house speciality!
Mashed Potatoes$3.95
creamy, rich & delicious
Bowl & 1/2 Sandwich$12.95
a bowl of either spinach bisque or soup of the day and half sandwich
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

62 S Seminary St

Galesburg IL

Sunday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

