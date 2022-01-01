Galesburg restaurants you'll love

Galesburg restaurants
Toast
  • Galesburg

Galesburg's top cuisines

American
Steakhouses
Must-try Galesburg restaurants

The Packinghouse image

 

The Packinghouse

441 Mulberry Street, Galesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Alfredo$13.00
Tender Fettuccine Noodles Topped With Our House Made Alfredo Sauce & Freshly Grated Parmesan, Served With Fresh Made Garlic Toast, and a Side Salad
Chicken Alfredo$19.00
Tender Fettuccine Noodles, Topped With Our House Made Alfredo Sauce, Freshly Grated Parmesan & Grilled Chicken Breast. Served With Side Salad & Fresh Made Garlic Toast
Kids Grilled Cheese$7.00
Landmark Cafe & Creperie image

SOUPS • CREPES

Landmark Cafe & Creperie

62 S Seminary St, Galesburg

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mashed Potatoes$3.95
creamy, rich & delicious
Lobster Saffron Bisque$11.50
a velvety blend of lobster, saffron, cream and select spices served with a loaf of peasant bread
Spinach Bisque$4.25
a house speciality!
Innkeepers Fresh Roasted Coffee image

 

Innkeepers Fresh Roasted Coffee

80 N Seminary St, Galesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
