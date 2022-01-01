Restaurant header imageView gallery

Innkeepers Fresh Roasted Coffee

80 N Seminary St

Galesburg, IL 61401

Order Again

Popular Items

Baja Chicken Melt
Midwest Meatloaf Melt
3 Little Things

Coffee

Coffee - 12 oz Hot

$2.45

Coffee - 20 oz Hot

$3.15

Café Au Lait

$4.00

Freshly brewed coffee topped with steamed milk.

Cup Charge

$0.25

Extra Shot

$0.50

Coffee Tea Refill

$1.50

Espresso

Double Espresso

$2.85

Macchiato

$3.75

The traditional Macchiato. Two shots of freshly brewed espresso topped with a small scoop of foam.

Americano - 12 oz Hot

$3.70

Americano - 20 oz Hot

$5.00

Americano - 16 oz Iced

$3.70

Americano - 24 oz Iced

$5.00

Redeye - 12 oz Hot

$4.25

Redeye - 20 oz Hot

$5.50

Extra Shot

$0.50

Latte

Latte - 12 oz Hot

$4.25

Latte - 20 oz Hot

$4.95

Latte - 16 oz Iced

$4.25

Latte - 24 oz Iced

$4.95

Chai Latte - 12 oz Hot

$4.80

Chai Latte - 20 oz Hot

$5.40

Chai Latte - 16 oz Iced

$4.80

Chai Latte - 24 oz Iced

$5.40

Matcha Latte - 12 oz Hot

$5.10

Matcha Latte - 20 oz Hot

$5.80

Matcha Latte - 16 oz Iced

$5.10

Matcha Latte - 24 oz Iced

$5.80

Breve - 12 oz Hot

$4.90

Breve - 20 oz Hot

$6.00

Caramel Macchiato - 12 oz

$6.00

Caramel Macchiato - 20 oz

$6.75

Iced Caramel Macchiato - 16 oz

$6.00

Iced Caramel Macchiato - 24 oz

$6.75

Extra Shot

$0.50

Mocha

Mocha - 12 oz Hot

$4.95

Mocha - 20 oz Hot

$5.60

Mocha - 16 oz Iced

$4.95

Mocha - 24 oz Iced

$5.60

Iced Mocha Gallon

$40.00

Extra Shot

$0.50

Cappuccino

Cappucino - 12 oz Hot

$4.35

Cappucino - 20 oz Hot

$5.45

Extra Shot

$0.50

Tea

Hot Tea - 12 oz

$2.45

Hot Tea - 20 oz

$3.00

Iced Tea - 16 oz

$2.50

Iced Tea - 24 oz

$2.75

Tea Latte - 12 oz

$4.20

Tea Latte - 20 oz

$4.95

London Fog - 12 oz

$4.20

London Fog - 20 oz

$4.95

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Iced tea and fresh squeezed lemon juice. Not sweetened.

Peaflower Arnold Palmer

$5.05

Winter Tea 12 oz

$5.10

Winter Tea 20 oz

$5.80

Coffee Tea Refill

$1.50

Blended Drinks

Frozen Mocha - 16 oz

$5.60

Frozen Mocha - 24 oz

$6.25

Frozen Latte - 16 oz

$4.90

Frozen Latte - 24 oz

$5.45

Frozen Tuxedo Hot Chocolate - 16 oz

$4.95

Frozen Tuxedo Hot Chocolate - 24 oz

$5.80

Frozen Chai Latte - 16 oz

$5.60

Frozen Chai Latte - 24 oz

$6.25

Protein Smoothie - 16 oz

$5.60

Protein Smoothie - 24 oz

$6.25

Smoothie - 16 oz

$5.15

Smoothie - 24 oz

$5.80

Frozen Matcha - 16 oz

$5.60

Frozen Matcha - 24 oz

$6.25

Cold Drinks

Iced Coffee - 16 oz

$4.15

Iced Coffee - 24 oz

$4.75

Cold Brew - 16 oz

$4.15

Cold Brew - 24 oz

$4.75

SF/FF Iced Coffee - 16 oz

$4.15

Our vanilla iced coffee made sugar free and fat free.

SF/FF Iced Coffee - 24 oz

$4.75

Our vanilla iced coffee made sugar free and fat free.

Lemonade

$4.15

Sparkling Lemonade

$5.10

Italian Soda

$3.50

French Soda

$3.75

Orange Juice

$2.30

Shake Your Lime Thing

$4.15

Milk

$2.30

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Dasani

$1.75

Perrier

$2.25

San Pellegrino

$2.75

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Iced Coffee Gallon

$40.00

Hot Drinks

Hot Chocolate - 12 oz

$3.75

Hot Chocolate - 20 oz

$4.50

Steamer - 12 oz

$3.75

Steamer - 20 oz

$4.50

Flavors & Extras

Extra Shot

$0.50

Iced

1/2 Caf

12 Whipping Cre

$1.50

20 Whipping Cre

$2.50

16 oz No Ice

$1.90

24 oz No Ice

$2.25

Blend It

$0.60

Protein Scoop

$1.00

Add Almond Milk

$0.50

Add Oat Milk

$0.60

Add Half/Half

$0.50

Banana 1/2

$0.50

Cold Foam

$0.75

Whip

$0.75

Extra Choc

$0.50

Vanilla

$0.75

Caramel

$0.75

Hazelnut

$0.75

Raspberry

$0.75

Honey

$0.25

Almond

$0.75

Amaretto

$0.75

Apple

$0.75

Blackberry

$0.75

Blue Curacao

$0.75

Butterscotch

$0.75

Caramel Apple Butter

$0.75Out of stock

Chai

$0.75

Cherry

$0.75

Cinnamon

$0.75

Coconut

$0.75

Cupcake

$0.75

Cotton Candy

$0.75

Dragon Fruit

$0.75

Irish Cream

$0.75

Lavender

$0.75

Lemon

$0.75

Lime

$0.75

Mango

$0.75

Peach

$0.75

Peppermint

$0.75

Pineapple

$0.75

Praline

$0.75

Pumpkin Pie

$0.75Out of stock

Spiced Brown Sugar

$0.75

Strawberry

$0.75

Toast Marshmello

$0.75

Toffee Nut

$0.75

Watermelon

$0.75

SF Pumpkin

$0.75

SF Caramel

$0.75

SF Hazelnut

$0.75

SF Raspberry

$0.75

SF Vanilla

$0.75

SF White Choco

$0.75

Splenda

Sugar

Raw Sugar

Stevia

Sweet n Low

Equal

Cream

Seasonal Drinks

Sm Fall Harvest Latte

$5.10

Lg Fall Harvest Latte

$5.80

12 oz Cider PIE

$4.75

20 oz Cider PIE

$5.25

Sm Miel Latte

$5.00

Lg Miel Latte

$5.70

12 oz Warm Cider Chai

$4.75

20 oz Warm Cider Chai

$5.25

Sm SF Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00

Lg SF Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.70

Sm Pink Peppermint

$5.70

Lg Pink Peppermint

$6.35

Sm S'mores Mocha

$5.70

Lg S'mores Mocha

$6.35

Lunch

Soup

$4.75

Hummus and Pita Chips

$4.50

House-made hummus with carrot, celery, and red pepper sticks. Served with a side of parmesan, garlic, and herb pita chips.

Greek Isle Chopped Chicken Salad

$9.95

Greek herb roasted chicken breast, red cabbage, carrots, diced cucumber, fresh tomato, green olives, feta cheese, and a side of crunchy whole wheat pita strips. Served with creamy Mediterranean herb dressing.

Cold Turkey & Swiss on a Croissant

$8.50

Deli turkey and sliced swiss cheese with lettuce on a buttery croissant. Served with mayonaise.

Tarragon Chicken Salad Bowl

$8.95

Creamy chicken salad with tarragon on greens, with veggies, club crackers, balsamic dressing. Does NOT contain nuts.

Tarragon Chicken Salad Croissant

$8.95

Creamy chicken salad with tarragon on a buttery croissant. Does NOT contain nuts.

Mediterranean Sunflower Salad

$8.50

Garbanzo beans, kidney beans, hummus, red onion, quinoa, red peppers, carrots, cabbage, feta, cucumber, tomato, green and kalamata olives, and sunflower seeds. Served with balsamic dressing. Gluten Free, Vegetarian

Veggie Protein Salad

$8.50

Garbanzo beans, kidney beans, quinoa, roasted corn, peas, cucumber, and red pepper, on a bed of greens, served with lemon vinaigrette. Gluten Free. Vegan.

3 Little Things

$8.95

A sweet potato & Black Bean slider OR half size club sandwich, a cup of soup of the day, and a side salad vinaigrette.

Baja Chicken Melt

$9.95

Slow roasted chicken breast in a roasted tomato and pepper tinga sauce topped with pepperjack cheese, shredded lettuce, and guacamole on a bun. Served with a side of salsa, chips, and a pickle.

Midwest Meatloaf Melt

$9.95

House-made country meatloaf, melted cheddar cheese, and crispy bacon on toasted sourdough. Served with a side of bbq sauce, chips and a pickle.

Quiche & Soup

$9.50

A slice of our delectable Four-Cheese Quiche and a bowl of our soup of the day. (can sub salad)

Sesame Ginger Chicken and Rice

$9.50

Chicken breast, carrots, celery, green peppers, and peas in a sweet and tangy sesame ginger sauce. Served over rice

Black Forest Ham and Swiss Panini on Croissant

$9.50

Black Forest Ham and Swiss cheese Panini on Croissant. Served with Dijon mustard, potato chips, and a pickle.

Groovy Bagel Melt

$8.95

Hummus, provolone, red peppers, carrot, and fresh spinach grilled on a bagel. Served with kettle chips and roasted garlic dressing.

Grilled Cheese and Chips

$7.95

Cheddar cheese grilled on sourdough and served with a side of chips.

House Salad

$5.95

Mixed greens and veggies. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Potato Chips

$1.25

Pita Chips

$1.25

1lb Chk Salad

$12.00

3/4 C Side Salad

$2.00

Add a small side salad with mixed greens, veggies, and balsamic vinaigrette.

4 oz. Side Cottage Cheese

$1.25

Add Greens

$1.50

Do Not Heat

Extra Cheese

$1.50

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Add an extra cup of dressing for your salad or sandwich.

No Cheese

Sub Soup

$2.00

Substitute Cottage Cheese

$0.50

Get a 4oz portion of cottage cheese instead of chips or a side salad with your meal.

Substitute Chips

Get a bag of chips instead of a side salad with the sandwich you are ordering.

Substitute Gluten Free Bread

$1.00

Substitute Gluten Free Bread instead of the bread of choice on your sandwich.

Substitute Salad

Get a small side salad instead of chips.

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a roastery located in Galesburg, Illinois providing the finest coffees, pastries, lunch and desserts.

Location

80 N Seminary St, Galesburg, IL 61401

Directions

Gallery
Innkeepers Fresh Roasted Coffee image
Innkeepers Fresh Roasted Coffee image
Innkeepers Fresh Roasted Coffee image

