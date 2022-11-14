Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Landmark Cafe & Creperie

859 Reviews

$$

62 S Seminary St

Galesburg, IL 61401

Order Again

Popular Items

Spinach Bisque
Garlic & Peasant Bread
Turkey Melt

Special Features

(may require you to call in your order. Check our Facebook page for today's feature of call us at 309-343-5376 to find out what we're offering today.

Lunch Salad SP

$14.95

Shrimp Caesar Salad tossed with romanine, roasted red peppers, scallions, croutons applewood smoked bacon, caesar dressing and topped with parmesan cheese and four large shrimp.

Family Meals

Large quantity meals to help you feed a group.
1/2 Gallon Soup, Salad & Bread Meal

1/2 Gallon Soup, Salad & Bread Meal

$49.00

A 1/2 gallon of Spinach Bisque, a large House (with choice of 2 dressings) or Caesar Salad, 2 loaves of our Peasant Bread, 2 bulbs of roasted garlic & butter. Serves 5-8 people. (allow 30 minutes to prepare)

1 Gallon Soup, Salad & Bread Meal

1 Gallon Soup, Salad & Bread Meal

$80.00

A gallon of Spinach Bisque, a giant House (with choice of 2 dressings) or Caesar Salad, 4 loaves of our Peasant Bread, 4 bulbs of roasted garlic & butter. Serves 11-16 people. (allow 30 minutes to prepare)

Starters & Lighter Fare

Crab Cake Sliders

$14.95

two crab cakes on cocktail buns with cilantro-lime aioli and a side of mixed greens tossed with Italian Parmesan vinaigrette

Seared Tuna

$13.95

sushi-grade tuna is seared and served medium rare, dressed with soy nectar and wasabi (on the side); served with a side of mixed greens tossed with sesame-ginger vinaigrette, crispy wonton strips and wasabi-coated sesame seeds

Hummus

$10.95

blend of garbanzos, sesame, olive oil and spices, served with pita bread, cucumber slices, carrots, celery, radish & tomato

Tuna Poke Bowl

$13.95

ahi tuna and onion (tossed with togarashi spice blend & poke sauce), shredded carrot, roasted edamame, cucumber, radish and greens with sesame-ginger vinaigrette over chilled basmati rice

Garlic & Peasant Bread

$7.95

freshly baked hearty peasant loaf served with a bulb of oven-roasted garlic and butter

Croissant

$4.25

served warm from the oven with butter and jam

Mashed Potatoes

$5.50+

creamy, rich & delicious

Fresh Strawberries

$4.50+

Steamed Broccoli

$5.50

with lemon wedges

Steamed Vegetables

$13.95

seasonal vegetables including broccoli, carrots, corn, potatoes, green beans, roasted edamame (Japanese soybeans), served with peasant bread and your choice of butter, dressing or hummus

Soups

Spinach Bisque

$5.25+

a house speciality!

Soup of the Day

$5.25+

Check our Facebook page or call 309-343-5376 to learn about our soup of the day

Lobster Saffron Bisque

$12.50

a velvety blend of lobster, saffron, cream and select spices served with a loaf of peasant bread

Combos

In the mood for a salad and soup OR a 1/2 Sandwich and soup? This is the spot.

Cup & Greens

$10.50

your choice of spinach bisque or soup of the day and a house or Caesar salad

Bowl & Greens

$11.50

your choice of spinach bisque or soup of the day and a house or Caesar salad

Cup & 1/2 Sandwich

$12.95

a cup of either spinach bisque or soup of the day and half sandwich

Bowl & 1/2 Sandwich

$13.95

a bowl of either spinach bisque or soup of the day and half sandwich

Salads

Grilled & Chilled salad: grilled chicken, sweet corn, red onion, zucchini & summer sausage with fresh mozzarella, grape tomatoes, basil in a lemon vinaigrette on top of mixed greens. Choice of dressing

Bistro Salad

$11.25+

chunks of chicken breast, red potatoes, green beans, hard-cooked eggs, black olives, croutons and romaine, tossed with balsamic dijon vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar

$11.25+

a large entrée-sized salad with warm smoked chicken

BLT Salad

$11.25+

romaine lettuce tossed with applewood smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes, hard-cooked eggs, smoked chicken, provolone cheese, scallions, black olives and creamy Italian dressing

Smoked Salmon Salad

$11.25+

smoked salmon, roasted red peppers, crumbled bleu cheese, herbed pecans, green beans, radish, tomato, romaine lettuce, baby field greens, served with cranberry vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$6.25+

classic blend of romaine lettuce, croutons, fresh Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing

House Salad

$6.25+

romaine lettuce, baby field greens, sliced radish, shredded carrots, cucumber and cherry tomato

Chic Supreme Salad

$15.95+

romaine lettuce, baby field greens, our wonderful chicken almond salad, tomato, hard-boiled egg, cucumber, shredded carrots, radish

Quiche

our recipe has more cheese than is traditional — today’s quiche feature is available online on Facebook or call us at 309-343-5376 each includes your choice of a small salad, cup of soup or hummus

Meat Quiche

$13.95

our recipe has more cheese than is traditional — today’s quiche feature is available online on Facebook or call us at 309-343-5376 each includes your choice of a small salad, cup of soup or hummus

Veggie Quiche

$13.95

our recipe has more cheese than is traditional — today’s quiche feature is available online on Facebook or call us at 309-343-5376 each includes your choice of a small salad, cup of soup or hummus

Sandwiches

Served on your choice of rye, sourdough French, whole wheat or artisan white bun. (Croissant or gluten-free bread add $1.00) Your choice of potato chips, fresh strawberries or marinated fresh vegetables and our homemade mustard sauce. All cool sandwiches include butter and mayo, which may be omitted by request.

Ritz

$13.95

breast of turkey, cranberry sauce, whipped cream cheese and walnuts 11.95 — also wonderful grilled with a bit of butter!

Chicken Almond

$13.95

chicken salad with almonds and celery, served with lettuce, mayonnaise and butter

Terrific Turkey

$13.95

tender breast of turkey with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, mayonnaise and butter

Bountiful Beef

$13.95

sliced roast beef stacked with cucumbers, tomato, lettuce, mayonnaise and butter

Wagyu Meatloaf

$15.95

a special blend of Australian Wagyu beef and bacon, onion, garlic, Parmesan cheese, spices and Panko breadcrumbs is toasted on our grill and paired with spicy ketchup, provolone and crispy onion strings on a grilled artisan white bun

Turkey Melt

$13.95

turkey breast and Monterey jack cheese

Hot Combo

$13.95

roast beef, Canadian bacon, summer sausage and Swiss cheese

BBQ Chicken Sand

$14.50

pulled & smoked chicken, smoked Gouda cheese, pickled red onion, white BBQ sauce on grilled artisan white bun (add apple wood-smoked bacon 2.00)

Panini

$14.95

always grilled and pressed on our panini grills, check our Facebook page or call 309-343-5376 to learn of today's feature

Marguerite

$14.50

a superb sandwich combination of Canadian bacon, tomato, provolone cheese and pesto on sourdough

Works

$14.50

quarter-pound of choice roast beef, aged cheddar cheese and sautéed onions / with sautéed mushrooms, add 50¢

Elegant Grill

$13.50

grilled cheese sandwich made with fontina, provolone and gorgonzola cheeses, combined with tomato slices and pesto on sourdough

Royal Canadian

$13.95

our old-style hickory smoked Canadian bacon with Monterey jack cheese

Portabella Sandwich

$12.95

pan-grilled mushroom on a grilled Artisan white bun with goat cheese, tomato, and fresh, crisp mixed greens dressed with Italian Parmesan vinaigrette

Cold Combo

$13.95

roast beef, Canadian bacon, summer sausage, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise and butter

Healthy

$11.50

generous portion of hummus with baby field greens, cucumbers, shredded carrots, tomato, sliced radish and onions

Kids Grill Cheez

$3.50

choose either monterey jack or cheddar cheese; served on whole wheat or sourdough french with potato chips or strawberries

PB & J

$3.50

creamy peanut butter and grape jelly on sourdough french or whole wheat with potato chips or strawberries

Polenta

This creamy cornmeal custard is vegetarian and cooked slowly to enhance its rich corn flavor.

Crispy Polenta with Wild Mushrooms

$16.95

served with roasted wild mushrooms and a creamy gorgonzola-spinach sauce

Polenta Torte

$16.95

crispy polenta layered with herbed goat cheese, fresh tomato and fresh basil, finished with fresh chive oil

Dinner Favorites

Our more substantial offerings.

Roasted Garlic Chicken Pot Pie

$19.95

tender chunks of chicken breast with carrots, peas and corn in a creamy roasted garlic sauce topped with puff pastry and baked ’til golden brown, served with a loaf of peasant bread

Fresh Faroe Islands Creole Bronzed Salmon

$23.95

sustainably sourced, never frozen, pan-roasted salmon dusted with Creole spices and topped with pickled red onion with basmati rice and roasted asparagus

Seafood Pot Pie

$23.95

blue crab and shrimp are folded in a rich, creamy lobster stock with potatoes, peas, carrots, corn and a hint of sherry, topped with puff pastry and baked ’til golden brown, served with a loaf of peasant bread

Chicken with Marsala Pan Gravy

$20.95

a pan-roasted six-ounce chicken breast simmered in pan gravy with bits of mushroom, onion and Marsala wine; paired with steamed fresh broccoli and smoked gouda mashed potatoes

French Country Roast

$23.95

tender beef roast simmered in herbs and red wine with carrots, celery, onions and green beans, served with smoked gouda-roasted garlic mashed potatoes and hearty peasant bread

Sesame Tuna

$22.95

sushi-grade tuna is crusted with white and black sesame seeds seared and served medium rare with poke sauce, roasted edamame & basmati rice Also available with wasabi and soy nectar instead of poke sauce. Let your server know your preference.

Crab Cakes with Cilantro Lime Aioli

$27.95

two crab cakes lightly coated in panko bread crumbs and baked; served with cilantro-lime aioli, basmati rice and roasted fresh asparagus

Wagyu Meatloaf

$20.95

our special blend of Australian Wagyu beef, bacon, onion, garlic, Parmesan cheese, spices and breadcrumbs is grilled to order, enhanced with a lovely stout gravy and paired with smoked gouda mashed potatoes and fresh steamed broccoli

Crepês

BBQ Chicken Crepe

$15.95

pulled and smoked chicken and smoked gouda cheese with white BBQ sauce, topped with pickled red onion and more white BBQ sauce (add apple wood-smoked bacon 2.00)

Landmark Crêpe

$15.95

Canadian bacon, Swiss cheese, mushrooms and French mustard, topped with a creamy chardonnay mushroom sauce

Chick & Mush Crêpe

$15.95

smoked, pulled chicken and sautéed mushrooms with Monterey jack cheese, topped with sour cream and served with salsa on the side

Burgundy Crêpe

$15.95

roast beef, sautéed onions and mushrooms blended with a rich burgundy sauce in a crêpe, topped with sour cream

Divan Crêpe

$15.95

chicken and broccoli with cheese, topped with sour cream

Olé Crêpe

$15.95

chicken breast with mushrooms, Swiss cheese, scallions, black olives, and green chiles, topped with sour cream and served with a side of salsa

Pastas

All pastas are available in smaller portions / shown as the second price. Served with Carriage House Bakery sourdough garlic bread

Hearty Sausage Fettuccine

$13.50+

spicy Italian sausage blended with onion, garlic, red pepper, parsley, plum tomatoes and red wine, served over fettuccine topped with fresh parmesan

Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccine

$13.50+

chicken and broccoli served over Fettuccine with a garlic and fresh parmesan sauce.

Pesto Packin' Chicken Fettuccine

$13.50+

a blend of fresh basil, parmesan, pine nuts, garlic and extra virgin olive oil tossed with fettuccine and cream, topped with pulled, smoked chicken

Mama Fettuccine

$11.25+

fresh tomato, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil and fresh garlic, sautéed with fettuccine and topped with fresh parmesan cheese and pine nuts

Kid's Noodles

$4.50

fettuccine with butter and parmesan cheese; served with sourdough french garlic bread

Mac N Cheese

$3.95

a large portion of a familiar friend

Spaghettios

$4.50

need we say more? served with sourdough french garlic bread

Belgian Waffles

Made with delicious malt batter…good for dessert or as your meal! Also available in a smaller portion / shown as the second price.

Basic Belgian

$8.95

topped with butter, served with warm syrup

Strawberry Belgian

$13.95

topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream

Pecan Belgian

$9.95

pecans mixed in the batter and topped with butter, served with syrup

Turtle Waffle

$13.95

Belgian malt waffle topped with vanilla ice cream, hot fudge and praline sauces, whipped cream and pecans – decadent!

Bananas Foster Waffle

$13.95

Belgian malt waffle topped with vanilla ice cream, caramel-dark rum sauce, fresh banana slices and whipped cream

Bacon & Cheddar Waffle

$12.50

Belgian malt waffle with applewood-smoked bacon and cheddar cheese in the batter, topped with butter and served with warm syrup

Desserts

Our desserts with ice cream feature Haagen-Dazs; many desserts are available in a smaller portion / shown as the second price. Gluten-free crepe batter also available.

SP Cake

$5.95Out of stock

daily features that change. Please check our Facebook page or call us at 309-343-5376 to learn today's feature

HaagenDazs Ice Cream

$3.25+

Vanilla or Chocolate Haagen-Dazs

Black Forest Crêpe

$10.50+

a chocolate batter crêpe with chocolate and vanilla ice cream, topped with cherry sauce, whipped cream and slivered almonds

Turtle Crêpe

$10.50+

praline and hot fudge sauce over an ice cream-filled crêpe topped with whipped cream, pecans and a cherry

Hot Fudge Crêpe

$10.50+

vanilla ice cream in a crêpe topped with hot fudge sauce, whipped cream, pecans and a cherry

Praline Crêpe

$10.50+

a sauce of butterscotch and praline liqueur over an ice cream filled crêpe, topped with pecans, whipped cream and a cherry

Bananas Foster Crêpe

$10.50+

vanilla ice cream filled crêpe topped with fresh banana slices and a caramel-dark rum sauce with whipped cream and a cherry

Strawberry Crêpe

$9.00+

topped with sour cream and brown sugar

Nutella & Banana Crêpe

$10.50

folded fresh dessert crêpe filled with Nutella, topped with fresh banana slices and whipped cream

Nutella & Strawberry Crêpe

$10.50

folded fresh dessert crêpe filled with Nutella, topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream

Lemon Crêpe

$6.25+

— a classic. Fresh lemon juice & sugar folded into our dessert crêpe, topped with powdered sugar

Malts & Shakes

$6.50+

with Haagen-Dazs ice cream

Ban Foster Sundae

$5.95+

— vanilla ice cream topped with caramel-dark rum sauce and banana slices, topped with whipped cream and maraschino cherry

Fudgextra Sundae

$5.95+

our fabulous hot fudge sundae, vanilla ice cream heaped with hot fudge, topped with whipped cream, pecans and a cherry

New Orleans Sundae

$7.40+

vanilla ice cream topped with praline sauce, whipped cream, pecans and a cherry

Turtle Sundae

$5.95+

vanilla ice cream topped with hot fudge, praline sauce, whipped cream, pecans and a cherry

Cashew Fingers

$2.95

a mixture of phyllo, cashews and honey, two per order

Dessert Crepe Shell

$2.50+

just the crepe ma'am. nothing else

Side Orders

This category consists of items that you may want to add as an extra to your food order.

Strawberries (Side)

$1.00

Basmati Rice

$1.95+

Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

Bread 1 Piece

$1.25+

Butter

$0.60+

Chicken Breast

$7.00

A whole 6 ounce pan roasted chicken breast lightly seasoned with salt & pepper

Crackers

$0.50+

Cranberry Sauce side

$0.50

Dijon Mustard Side

$0.50

Salad Dressing Side

$0.75

Garlic Bulb

$1.50

Garlic Toast

$1.25+

Horseradish Side

$0.50

Hummus

$1.50+

Jalapeños

$0.50

Mar Veggies Side

$1.50

Mayo

$0.50+

Mustard Cup

$0.10+

Parmesan

$1.00+

Peanut Butter

$1.50+

Peasant Bread

$4.45

Pesto Side

$1.95+

Pickled Onions

$0.50

Potato Chips

$1.00

Roasted Asparagus

$4.95

Salmon Filet

$7.00

Salsa

$0.50+

Sour Cream

$0.75+

White BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Cold Drinks

Iced Tea

$3.50

freshly-brewed in-house

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

freshly made

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Mr Pibb

$3.50

Cherry Coke

$3.75

Diet Cherry Coke

$3.75

Cherry Sprite

$3.75

Chilled Apple Cider

$3.50

from Tanner's Orchard, naturally pressed, unfiltered

Milk

$3.50

Skim Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

milk and chocolate syup mixed by hand

Orange Juice

$3.50+

never frozen

Tomato Juice

$3.50+

Sacramento brand (it's wonderful!)

Izze's Sparkling Juice Spritzers

$3.95Out of stock

Tonic

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Kids Beverage

$1.50

To Go Ice Water

$0.50

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$3.50

We offer a House Coffee (Costa Rican) as well as a different brewed flavored coffee each day. Both coffees are also available decaffeinated. Check our Facebook page or call us at 309-343-5376 to find out what flavor we are offering today

Hot Teas

$3.50

Black Blended Teas — The Republic of Tea® ginger peach, blackberry sage, mango Ceylon, earl grey, English breakfast Green Teas/Herbal Teas — The Republic of Tea® chamomile lemon, green tea or decaf green tea

Cocoa Java

$4.50

our own blend of coffee and hot chocolate with whipped cream

Hot Apple Cider

$3.50

from Tanner's Orchard, naturally pressed, unfiltered

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

with whipped cream

Espresso

$3.50

double shot, by illy

Cappuccino

$4.50

espresso by illy, hot milk and steamed foam plain or flavored

Latte

$4.50

espresso by illy with steamed milk plain or flavored

Cappuccino w/ Kick

$6.95

add Frangelico, Godiva liqueur or Bailey’s Irish

Soups

order our soups in either a half-gallon or gallon size. Does NOT include cups, utensils or crackers (but may be added for a slight fee)

Spinach Bisque

$34.95+

Day Soup

$31.95+

Lobster Bisque

$42.95+

Coffees

Our coffees...regular or decaf...ground or whole bean...flavored or unflavored

Coffee 1/2 #

$7.25

Coffee 1#

$13.95

Decaf Coffee 1/2#

$7.75

Decaf Coffee 1#

$14.95

Dressings/Sauces

Pick up 8 or 12 ounces of our famous Mustard Sauce or one of our yummy salad dressings

Dressings

$6.50+

Our Famous Mustard Sauce

$6.50+

White BBQ Sauce

$6.50+

Beer

You must provide a valid photo ID when accepting delivery or pickup of these items.

Bud Light

$4.95

NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY! You must provide a valid photo ID when you pickup of these items.

Bell's 2 Hearted

$5.95

NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY! You must provide a valid photo ID when you pickup of these items.

Bell's Oberon

$5.95

Bell's No, Yeah Ale

$5.95

NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY! You must provide a valid photo ID when you pickup of these items.

Exile "Ruthie" Lager

$5.95

NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY! You must provide a valid photo ID when you pickup of these items.

Guinness Stout

$6.50

NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY! You must provide a valid photo ID when you pickup of these items.

IS Pale Ale

$5.75

NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY! You must provide a valid photo ID when you pickup of these items.

Michelob Ultra

$5.50

NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY! You must provide a valid photo ID when you pickup of these items.

Right Bee Dry Cider

$5.95

NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY! You must provide a valid photo ID when you pickup of these items.

Bent River Jingle Java

$5.95

Wines by the Bottle

Offering the best of both worlds, the bright natural acidity of our original Eroica with concentrated, ripe fruit flavors and a touch of sweetness. NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY! You must provide a valid photo ID when you pickup of these items.

Chandon Brut Champagne

$29.00

Fragrant bouquet of ripe red berries, sweet spices and a hint of black pepper backed by toasted notes from its oak aging. The palate doesn't disappoint, thanks to a delightful blend of ripe tannins and fresh acidity that leads to toasted and vanilla hints on the finish.

Toasted Head Chardonnay

$24.95

Vanilla, spiced pear and nectarine aromas are complimented by tropical fruit and toasty oak notes. Rich and creamy with ample acidity and a long, soft finish. California NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY! You must provide a valid photo ID when you pick up these items.

St. James Riesling

$22.95

This award-winning, semi-dry white wine has the subtle aroma of flower petals and melons, and a pleasant finish reminiscent of green apples. “America’s Midwest Winery”® NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY! You must provide a valid photo ID when you pick up these items.

Eroica Reisling

$22.95

Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$24.50

Crisp and sophisticated with floral and tropical fruit aromas.Italy’s Tre Venezie Region NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY! You must provide a valid photo ID when you pick up these items.

14 Hands Rose

$22.95

This delicately colored Rosé offers pretty aromas of strawberries, raspberries and watermelon. Refreshing flavors of melon and peach are followed closely by a kick of citrus in the finish.Washington State NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY! You must provide a valid photo ID when you pick up these items.

Main Street Cabernet Sauvignon

$24.50Out of stock

Well-balanced with cassis and leather aromas,dense plum and black cherry flavors, and a generous finish54% Lake, 24% Monterey, and 22% Santa Barbara counties.California NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY! You must provide a valid photo ID when you pick up these items.

Francis Coppola Diamond Pinot Noir

$24.95

offers a rich voluptuous texture, tremendous fragrance, and supple tannins. Exotic spice notes of cinnamon, cloves, and tea leaves are accentuated by wood nuances from the use of new French oak barrels. This rendition also boasts pretty floral characteristics reminiscent of roses and more red fruits than past vintages, with alluring impressions of red cherries, wild strawberries, and pomegranate. California NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY! You must provide a valid photo ID when you pick up these items.

Seven Falls Merlot

$24.95

Complex and layered, filled with bright cherry, blackberry and herbs. This wine is juicy and full bodied with hints of cocoa and a rich, silky mouthfeel. It has softer tannins which enhance the flavors of milder foods Washington NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY! You must provide a valid photo ID when you pick up these items.

Mionetto Prosecco Brut

$24.95

This very dry, fresh, light in body and well-balanced Champagne has an intense fruity bouquet with a hint of golden apples. Italy’s Veneto Region NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY! You must provide a valid photo ID when you pick up these items.

Bricco Riella Moscato D'Asti

$22.95

Straw yellow with greenish reflections, white and persistent foam. Pleasantly sweet, fresh and intense, with a note of musk, very typical of Moscato grapes. NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY! You must provide a valid photo ID when you pick up these items.

Familia Dante Chianti Riserva 2013

$9.00

Color: Bright ruby red color. Nose: Intense and characteristic bouquet, fruity with a violet fragrance. Palate: Dry and harmonious with notes of dark chocolate and black cherries. NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY! You must provide a valid photo ID when you pick up these items.

Chateau Diana Zombie Zinfandel

$8.00

very dark in color, almost a black-purple. The aromas are of ripe, dense black fruits and a hint of dried herbs. The flavors are complex and rich, sporting succulent blackberries, powdered cinnamon, cola and cherry jam. It ends with just a hint of black pepper in the long finish. NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY! You must provide a valid photo ID when you pick up these items.

All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
See hearty crepes prepared in the authentic European fashion on an open grill at the Landmark Cafe & Creperie. From wholesome soups to irresistible dessert crepes, gourmet coffee and cocktails. The Landmark is a favorite spot for a snack or intimate dining. Enjoy outdoor dining in our courtyard in the Spring, Summer & early Fall! Come in and enjoy!

62 S Seminary St, Galesburg, IL 61401

