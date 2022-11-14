Landmark Cafe & Creperie

Francis Coppola Diamond Pinot Noir

$24.95

offers a rich voluptuous texture, tremendous fragrance, and supple tannins. Exotic spice notes of cinnamon, cloves, and tea leaves are accentuated by wood nuances from the use of new French oak barrels. This rendition also boasts pretty floral characteristics reminiscent of roses and more red fruits than past vintages, with alluring impressions of red cherries, wild strawberries, and pomegranate. California NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY! You must provide a valid photo ID when you pick up these items.