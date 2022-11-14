Landmark Cafe & Creperie
859 Reviews
$$
62 S Seminary St
Galesburg, IL 61401
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Special Features
Family Meals
1/2 Gallon Soup, Salad & Bread Meal
A 1/2 gallon of Spinach Bisque, a large House (with choice of 2 dressings) or Caesar Salad, 2 loaves of our Peasant Bread, 2 bulbs of roasted garlic & butter. Serves 5-8 people. (allow 30 minutes to prepare)
1 Gallon Soup, Salad & Bread Meal
A gallon of Spinach Bisque, a giant House (with choice of 2 dressings) or Caesar Salad, 4 loaves of our Peasant Bread, 4 bulbs of roasted garlic & butter. Serves 11-16 people. (allow 30 minutes to prepare)
Starters & Lighter Fare
Crab Cake Sliders
two crab cakes on cocktail buns with cilantro-lime aioli and a side of mixed greens tossed with Italian Parmesan vinaigrette
Seared Tuna
sushi-grade tuna is seared and served medium rare, dressed with soy nectar and wasabi (on the side); served with a side of mixed greens tossed with sesame-ginger vinaigrette, crispy wonton strips and wasabi-coated sesame seeds
Hummus
blend of garbanzos, sesame, olive oil and spices, served with pita bread, cucumber slices, carrots, celery, radish & tomato
Tuna Poke Bowl
ahi tuna and onion (tossed with togarashi spice blend & poke sauce), shredded carrot, roasted edamame, cucumber, radish and greens with sesame-ginger vinaigrette over chilled basmati rice
Garlic & Peasant Bread
freshly baked hearty peasant loaf served with a bulb of oven-roasted garlic and butter
Croissant
served warm from the oven with butter and jam
Mashed Potatoes
creamy, rich & delicious
Fresh Strawberries
Steamed Broccoli
with lemon wedges
Steamed Vegetables
seasonal vegetables including broccoli, carrots, corn, potatoes, green beans, roasted edamame (Japanese soybeans), served with peasant bread and your choice of butter, dressing or hummus
Soups
Combos
Cup & Greens
your choice of spinach bisque or soup of the day and a house or Caesar salad
Bowl & Greens
your choice of spinach bisque or soup of the day and a house or Caesar salad
Cup & 1/2 Sandwich
a cup of either spinach bisque or soup of the day and half sandwich
Bowl & 1/2 Sandwich
a bowl of either spinach bisque or soup of the day and half sandwich
Salads
Bistro Salad
chunks of chicken breast, red potatoes, green beans, hard-cooked eggs, black olives, croutons and romaine, tossed with balsamic dijon vinaigrette
Chicken Caesar
a large entrée-sized salad with warm smoked chicken
BLT Salad
romaine lettuce tossed with applewood smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes, hard-cooked eggs, smoked chicken, provolone cheese, scallions, black olives and creamy Italian dressing
Smoked Salmon Salad
smoked salmon, roasted red peppers, crumbled bleu cheese, herbed pecans, green beans, radish, tomato, romaine lettuce, baby field greens, served with cranberry vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
classic blend of romaine lettuce, croutons, fresh Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing
House Salad
romaine lettuce, baby field greens, sliced radish, shredded carrots, cucumber and cherry tomato
Chic Supreme Salad
romaine lettuce, baby field greens, our wonderful chicken almond salad, tomato, hard-boiled egg, cucumber, shredded carrots, radish
Quiche
Meat Quiche
our recipe has more cheese than is traditional — today’s quiche feature is available online on Facebook or call us at 309-343-5376 each includes your choice of a small salad, cup of soup or hummus
Veggie Quiche
our recipe has more cheese than is traditional — today’s quiche feature is available online on Facebook or call us at 309-343-5376 each includes your choice of a small salad, cup of soup or hummus
Sandwiches
Ritz
breast of turkey, cranberry sauce, whipped cream cheese and walnuts 11.95 — also wonderful grilled with a bit of butter!
Chicken Almond
chicken salad with almonds and celery, served with lettuce, mayonnaise and butter
Terrific Turkey
tender breast of turkey with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, mayonnaise and butter
Bountiful Beef
sliced roast beef stacked with cucumbers, tomato, lettuce, mayonnaise and butter
Wagyu Meatloaf
a special blend of Australian Wagyu beef and bacon, onion, garlic, Parmesan cheese, spices and Panko breadcrumbs is toasted on our grill and paired with spicy ketchup, provolone and crispy onion strings on a grilled artisan white bun
Turkey Melt
turkey breast and Monterey jack cheese
Hot Combo
roast beef, Canadian bacon, summer sausage and Swiss cheese
BBQ Chicken Sand
pulled & smoked chicken, smoked Gouda cheese, pickled red onion, white BBQ sauce on grilled artisan white bun (add apple wood-smoked bacon 2.00)
Panini
always grilled and pressed on our panini grills, check our Facebook page or call 309-343-5376 to learn of today's feature
Marguerite
a superb sandwich combination of Canadian bacon, tomato, provolone cheese and pesto on sourdough
Works
quarter-pound of choice roast beef, aged cheddar cheese and sautéed onions / with sautéed mushrooms, add 50¢
Elegant Grill
grilled cheese sandwich made with fontina, provolone and gorgonzola cheeses, combined with tomato slices and pesto on sourdough
Royal Canadian
our old-style hickory smoked Canadian bacon with Monterey jack cheese
Portabella Sandwich
pan-grilled mushroom on a grilled Artisan white bun with goat cheese, tomato, and fresh, crisp mixed greens dressed with Italian Parmesan vinaigrette
Cold Combo
roast beef, Canadian bacon, summer sausage, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise and butter
Healthy
generous portion of hummus with baby field greens, cucumbers, shredded carrots, tomato, sliced radish and onions
Kids Grill Cheez
choose either monterey jack or cheddar cheese; served on whole wheat or sourdough french with potato chips or strawberries
PB & J
creamy peanut butter and grape jelly on sourdough french or whole wheat with potato chips or strawberries
Polenta
Dinner Favorites
Roasted Garlic Chicken Pot Pie
tender chunks of chicken breast with carrots, peas and corn in a creamy roasted garlic sauce topped with puff pastry and baked ’til golden brown, served with a loaf of peasant bread
Fresh Faroe Islands Creole Bronzed Salmon
sustainably sourced, never frozen, pan-roasted salmon dusted with Creole spices and topped with pickled red onion with basmati rice and roasted asparagus
Seafood Pot Pie
blue crab and shrimp are folded in a rich, creamy lobster stock with potatoes, peas, carrots, corn and a hint of sherry, topped with puff pastry and baked ’til golden brown, served with a loaf of peasant bread
Chicken with Marsala Pan Gravy
a pan-roasted six-ounce chicken breast simmered in pan gravy with bits of mushroom, onion and Marsala wine; paired with steamed fresh broccoli and smoked gouda mashed potatoes
French Country Roast
tender beef roast simmered in herbs and red wine with carrots, celery, onions and green beans, served with smoked gouda-roasted garlic mashed potatoes and hearty peasant bread
Sesame Tuna
sushi-grade tuna is crusted with white and black sesame seeds seared and served medium rare with poke sauce, roasted edamame & basmati rice Also available with wasabi and soy nectar instead of poke sauce. Let your server know your preference.
Crab Cakes with Cilantro Lime Aioli
two crab cakes lightly coated in panko bread crumbs and baked; served with cilantro-lime aioli, basmati rice and roasted fresh asparagus
Wagyu Meatloaf
our special blend of Australian Wagyu beef, bacon, onion, garlic, Parmesan cheese, spices and breadcrumbs is grilled to order, enhanced with a lovely stout gravy and paired with smoked gouda mashed potatoes and fresh steamed broccoli
Crepês
BBQ Chicken Crepe
pulled and smoked chicken and smoked gouda cheese with white BBQ sauce, topped with pickled red onion and more white BBQ sauce (add apple wood-smoked bacon 2.00)
Landmark Crêpe
Canadian bacon, Swiss cheese, mushrooms and French mustard, topped with a creamy chardonnay mushroom sauce
Chick & Mush Crêpe
smoked, pulled chicken and sautéed mushrooms with Monterey jack cheese, topped with sour cream and served with salsa on the side
Burgundy Crêpe
roast beef, sautéed onions and mushrooms blended with a rich burgundy sauce in a crêpe, topped with sour cream
Divan Crêpe
chicken and broccoli with cheese, topped with sour cream
Olé Crêpe
chicken breast with mushrooms, Swiss cheese, scallions, black olives, and green chiles, topped with sour cream and served with a side of salsa
Pastas
Hearty Sausage Fettuccine
spicy Italian sausage blended with onion, garlic, red pepper, parsley, plum tomatoes and red wine, served over fettuccine topped with fresh parmesan
Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccine
chicken and broccoli served over Fettuccine with a garlic and fresh parmesan sauce.
Pesto Packin' Chicken Fettuccine
a blend of fresh basil, parmesan, pine nuts, garlic and extra virgin olive oil tossed with fettuccine and cream, topped with pulled, smoked chicken
Mama Fettuccine
fresh tomato, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil and fresh garlic, sautéed with fettuccine and topped with fresh parmesan cheese and pine nuts
Kid's Noodles
fettuccine with butter and parmesan cheese; served with sourdough french garlic bread
Mac N Cheese
a large portion of a familiar friend
Spaghettios
need we say more? served with sourdough french garlic bread
Belgian Waffles
Basic Belgian
topped with butter, served with warm syrup
Strawberry Belgian
topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream
Pecan Belgian
pecans mixed in the batter and topped with butter, served with syrup
Turtle Waffle
Belgian malt waffle topped with vanilla ice cream, hot fudge and praline sauces, whipped cream and pecans – decadent!
Bananas Foster Waffle
Belgian malt waffle topped with vanilla ice cream, caramel-dark rum sauce, fresh banana slices and whipped cream
Bacon & Cheddar Waffle
Belgian malt waffle with applewood-smoked bacon and cheddar cheese in the batter, topped with butter and served with warm syrup
Desserts
SP Cake
daily features that change. Please check our Facebook page or call us at 309-343-5376 to learn today's feature
HaagenDazs Ice Cream
Vanilla or Chocolate Haagen-Dazs
Black Forest Crêpe
a chocolate batter crêpe with chocolate and vanilla ice cream, topped with cherry sauce, whipped cream and slivered almonds
Turtle Crêpe
praline and hot fudge sauce over an ice cream-filled crêpe topped with whipped cream, pecans and a cherry
Hot Fudge Crêpe
vanilla ice cream in a crêpe topped with hot fudge sauce, whipped cream, pecans and a cherry
Praline Crêpe
a sauce of butterscotch and praline liqueur over an ice cream filled crêpe, topped with pecans, whipped cream and a cherry
Bananas Foster Crêpe
vanilla ice cream filled crêpe topped with fresh banana slices and a caramel-dark rum sauce with whipped cream and a cherry
Strawberry Crêpe
topped with sour cream and brown sugar
Nutella & Banana Crêpe
folded fresh dessert crêpe filled with Nutella, topped with fresh banana slices and whipped cream
Nutella & Strawberry Crêpe
folded fresh dessert crêpe filled with Nutella, topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream
Lemon Crêpe
— a classic. Fresh lemon juice & sugar folded into our dessert crêpe, topped with powdered sugar
Malts & Shakes
with Haagen-Dazs ice cream
Ban Foster Sundae
— vanilla ice cream topped with caramel-dark rum sauce and banana slices, topped with whipped cream and maraschino cherry
Fudgextra Sundae
our fabulous hot fudge sundae, vanilla ice cream heaped with hot fudge, topped with whipped cream, pecans and a cherry
New Orleans Sundae
vanilla ice cream topped with praline sauce, whipped cream, pecans and a cherry
Turtle Sundae
vanilla ice cream topped with hot fudge, praline sauce, whipped cream, pecans and a cherry
Cashew Fingers
a mixture of phyllo, cashews and honey, two per order
Dessert Crepe Shell
just the crepe ma'am. nothing else
Side Orders
Strawberries (Side)
Basmati Rice
Bleu Cheese Crumbles
Bread 1 Piece
Butter
Chicken Breast
A whole 6 ounce pan roasted chicken breast lightly seasoned with salt & pepper
Crackers
Cranberry Sauce side
Dijon Mustard Side
Salad Dressing Side
Garlic Bulb
Garlic Toast
Horseradish Side
Hummus
Jalapeños
Mar Veggies Side
Mayo
Mustard Cup
Parmesan
Peanut Butter
Peasant Bread
Pesto Side
Pickled Onions
Potato Chips
Roasted Asparagus
Salmon Filet
Salsa
Sour Cream
White BBQ Sauce
Cold Drinks
Iced Tea
freshly-brewed in-house
Arnold Palmer
Lemonade
freshly made
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Mr Pibb
Cherry Coke
Diet Cherry Coke
Cherry Sprite
Chilled Apple Cider
from Tanner's Orchard, naturally pressed, unfiltered
Milk
Skim Milk
Chocolate Milk
milk and chocolate syup mixed by hand
Orange Juice
never frozen
Tomato Juice
Sacramento brand (it's wonderful!)
Izze's Sparkling Juice Spritzers
Tonic
Club Soda
Kids Beverage
To Go Ice Water
Hot Drinks
Coffee
We offer a House Coffee (Costa Rican) as well as a different brewed flavored coffee each day. Both coffees are also available decaffeinated. Check our Facebook page or call us at 309-343-5376 to find out what flavor we are offering today
Hot Teas
Black Blended Teas — The Republic of Tea® ginger peach, blackberry sage, mango Ceylon, earl grey, English breakfast Green Teas/Herbal Teas — The Republic of Tea® chamomile lemon, green tea or decaf green tea
Cocoa Java
our own blend of coffee and hot chocolate with whipped cream
Hot Apple Cider
from Tanner's Orchard, naturally pressed, unfiltered
Hot Chocolate
with whipped cream
Espresso
double shot, by illy
Cappuccino
espresso by illy, hot milk and steamed foam plain or flavored
Latte
espresso by illy with steamed milk plain or flavored
Cappuccino w/ Kick
add Frangelico, Godiva liqueur or Bailey’s Irish
Soups
Coffees
Dressings/Sauces
Beer
Bud Light
NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY! You must provide a valid photo ID when you pickup of these items.
Bell's 2 Hearted
NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY! You must provide a valid photo ID when you pickup of these items.
Bell's Oberon
Bell's No, Yeah Ale
NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY! You must provide a valid photo ID when you pickup of these items.
Exile "Ruthie" Lager
NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY! You must provide a valid photo ID when you pickup of these items.
Guinness Stout
NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY! You must provide a valid photo ID when you pickup of these items.
IS Pale Ale
NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY! You must provide a valid photo ID when you pickup of these items.
Michelob Ultra
NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY! You must provide a valid photo ID when you pickup of these items.
Right Bee Dry Cider
NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY! You must provide a valid photo ID when you pickup of these items.
Bent River Jingle Java
Wines by the Bottle
Chandon Brut Champagne
Fragrant bouquet of ripe red berries, sweet spices and a hint of black pepper backed by toasted notes from its oak aging. The palate doesn't disappoint, thanks to a delightful blend of ripe tannins and fresh acidity that leads to toasted and vanilla hints on the finish.
Toasted Head Chardonnay
Vanilla, spiced pear and nectarine aromas are complimented by tropical fruit and toasty oak notes. Rich and creamy with ample acidity and a long, soft finish. California NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY! You must provide a valid photo ID when you pick up these items.
St. James Riesling
This award-winning, semi-dry white wine has the subtle aroma of flower petals and melons, and a pleasant finish reminiscent of green apples. “America’s Midwest Winery”® NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY! You must provide a valid photo ID when you pick up these items.
Eroica Reisling
Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio
Crisp and sophisticated with floral and tropical fruit aromas.Italy’s Tre Venezie Region NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY! You must provide a valid photo ID when you pick up these items.
14 Hands Rose
This delicately colored Rosé offers pretty aromas of strawberries, raspberries and watermelon. Refreshing flavors of melon and peach are followed closely by a kick of citrus in the finish.Washington State NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY! You must provide a valid photo ID when you pick up these items.
Main Street Cabernet Sauvignon
Well-balanced with cassis and leather aromas,dense plum and black cherry flavors, and a generous finish54% Lake, 24% Monterey, and 22% Santa Barbara counties.California NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY! You must provide a valid photo ID when you pick up these items.
Francis Coppola Diamond Pinot Noir
offers a rich voluptuous texture, tremendous fragrance, and supple tannins. Exotic spice notes of cinnamon, cloves, and tea leaves are accentuated by wood nuances from the use of new French oak barrels. This rendition also boasts pretty floral characteristics reminiscent of roses and more red fruits than past vintages, with alluring impressions of red cherries, wild strawberries, and pomegranate. California NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY! You must provide a valid photo ID when you pick up these items.
Seven Falls Merlot
Complex and layered, filled with bright cherry, blackberry and herbs. This wine is juicy and full bodied with hints of cocoa and a rich, silky mouthfeel. It has softer tannins which enhance the flavors of milder foods Washington NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY! You must provide a valid photo ID when you pick up these items.
Mionetto Prosecco Brut
This very dry, fresh, light in body and well-balanced Champagne has an intense fruity bouquet with a hint of golden apples. Italy’s Veneto Region NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY! You must provide a valid photo ID when you pick up these items.
Bricco Riella Moscato D'Asti
Straw yellow with greenish reflections, white and persistent foam. Pleasantly sweet, fresh and intense, with a note of musk, very typical of Moscato grapes. NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY! You must provide a valid photo ID when you pick up these items.
Familia Dante Chianti Riserva 2013
Color: Bright ruby red color. Nose: Intense and characteristic bouquet, fruity with a violet fragrance. Palate: Dry and harmonious with notes of dark chocolate and black cherries. NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY! You must provide a valid photo ID when you pick up these items.
Chateau Diana Zombie Zinfandel
very dark in color, almost a black-purple. The aromas are of ripe, dense black fruits and a hint of dried herbs. The flavors are complex and rich, sporting succulent blackberries, powdered cinnamon, cola and cherry jam. It ends with just a hint of black pepper in the long finish. NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY! You must provide a valid photo ID when you pick up these items.
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 10:00 pm
See hearty crepes prepared in the authentic European fashion on an open grill at the Landmark Cafe & Creperie. From wholesome soups to irresistible dessert crepes, gourmet coffee and cocktails. The Landmark is a favorite spot for a snack or intimate dining. Enjoy outdoor dining in our courtyard in the Spring, Summer & early Fall! Come in and enjoy!
62 S Seminary St, Galesburg, IL 61401