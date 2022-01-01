Cherry Street Restaurant & Bar

Landmark Cafe & Creperie

See hearty crepes prepared in the authentic European fashion on an open grill at the Landmark Cafe & Creperie. From wholesome soups to irresistible dessert crepes, gourmet coffee and cocktails. The Landmark is a favorite spot for a snack or intimate dining.

Enjoy outdoor dining in our courtyard in the Spring, Summer & early Fall!

