Cherry Street Restaurant & Bar
Where Friends Come To Meet!
57 South Cherry St.
Location
57 South Cherry St.
GALESBURG IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Prairie Street Pasta
Come in and enjoy full service Italian cuisine!
Jimmy's Pizza
Come on in and enjoy!
Innkeepers Fresh Roasted Coffee
We are a roastery located in Galesburg, Illinois providing the finest coffees, pastries, lunch and desserts.
Landmark Cafe & Creperie
See hearty crepes prepared in the authentic European fashion on an open grill at the Landmark Cafe & Creperie. From wholesome soups to irresistible dessert crepes, gourmet coffee and cocktails. The Landmark is a favorite spot for a snack or intimate dining.
Enjoy outdoor dining in our courtyard in the Spring, Summer & early Fall!
Come in and enjoy!