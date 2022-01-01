Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Galesburg

Galesburg restaurants
Galesburg restaurants that serve paninis

Landmark Cafe & Creperie image

SOUPS • CREPES

Landmark Cafe & Creperie

62 S Seminary St, Galesburg

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Panini$14.95
always grilled and pressed on our panini grills, check our Facebook page or call 309-343-5376 to learn of today's feature
Innkeepers Fresh Roasted Coffee image

 

Innkeepers Fresh Roasted Coffee

80 N Seminary St, Galesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beachside Chicken Panini$9.95
Oven roasted seasoned chicken breast, crisp cucumber, fresh spinach, a sweet, beachy mango citrus jam white cheddar and provolone on honey wheat bread. Served with a side of apricot mayo, chips and a pickle.
