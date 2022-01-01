Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Galesburg

Galesburg restaurants
Galesburg restaurants that serve pies

Landmark Cafe & Creperie image

SOUPS • CREPES

Landmark Cafe & Creperie

62 S Seminary St, Galesburg

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Seafood Pot Pie$23.95
blue crab and shrimp are folded in a rich, creamy lobster stock with potatoes, peas, carrots, corn and a hint of sherry, topped with puff pastry and baked ’til golden brown, served with a loaf of peasant bread
Roasted Garlic Chicken Pot Pie$19.95
tender chunks of chicken breast with carrots, peas and corn in a creamy roasted garlic sauce topped with puff pastry and baked ’til golden brown, served with a loaf of peasant bread
Innkeepers Fresh Roasted Coffee image

 

Innkeepers Fresh Roasted Coffee

80 N Seminary St, Galesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
16 oz Coconut Dream Pie$5.50
