Lemon Bar - New
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
2 Lemon St, Neptune Beach FL 32266
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
CULHANE'S IRISH PUB - ATLANTIC BEACH
4.7 • 2,141
967 Atlantic Blvd Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Neptune Beach
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Neptune Beach
4.5 • 4,697
241 Atlantic Blvd. Neptune Beach, FL 32266
View restaurant
Sliders Oyster Bar and Seafood Grille - Jacksonville
4.4 • 909
218 1st St Neptune Beach, FL 32266
View restaurant