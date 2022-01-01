Go
Toast

Liberty Public House

Brunch, Lunch & Dinner, all day every day!

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

418A N 25th St • $$

Avg 4.2 (438 reviews)

Popular Items

Cornbread ala mode$5.00
Our famous GF cornbread griddled & topped with cinnamon sugar, honey & ice cream
South of Philly Chicken Philly$12.00
grilled chicken, sauteed red onion, green peppers & mushrooms, smothered in white american cheese with garlic aioli on a toasted hoagie roll
RVA Hot Chicken Sandwich$11.00
country fried chicken tossed in our RVA sweet & spicy hot sauce, with garlic aioli & house pickles on a toasted brioche
LPH Tofu Banh Mi! (V)$12.50
a toasted hoagie stuffed with marinated tofu, pickled red onions, shaved jalapeno, fresh cabbage, cucumber & cilantro with red curry & sriracha aioli on a toasted hoagie roll
Chicken Gyro$11.50
grilled pita stuffed full of shaved chicken, house tzatziki, butter lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onion & our house hummus with your choice of spicy feta or regular feta!
Shortbread Cake$5.00
That's A Wrap!$10.50
mixed greens, cheddar, grape tomatoes, roasted red peppers,
red onions & ranch in a grilled flour tortilla with choice of
roasted turkey, fried or grilled chicken, tofu, or shrimp (+$4)
THE AC SMASH$13.00
Introducing the AC SMASH!
Our country fried chicken smothered in our Cajun pimento cheese & house made red eye bacon jam with the always beloved garlic pickles on a toasted brioche bun
PNW Chicken Sandwich$11.50
grilled chicken, our house spinach artichoke dip, Swiss cheese & sliced tomato on a toasted telera roll - add bacon ($1)
RVA Hot Pork Sandwich$11.50
our house pulled pork griddled in our RVA sweet & spicy hot sauce,
with creamy jicama coleslaw, crispy onions, garlic pickles & whole grain
mustard aioli on a toasted brioche bun
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
QR Codes
Takeout

Location

418A N 25th St

Richmond VA

Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Millie's Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cobra Burger

No reviews yet

YOI it's an fkn burger!

Riverbend Roastery

No reviews yet

Church Hill's finest house roasted coffee with a bagel & a scone!

Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille

No reviews yet

Located in the heart of Church Hill, we serve delicious American favorites in a fun, inviting atmosphere.
We offer a wide variety of traditional American fare made from fresh, quality ingredients. From our famous Chicken Parmesan to our juicy burgers and hand-breaded onion rings, Patrick Henry’s Pub & Grille offers something for everyone.
Our Pub & Grille resides in the Patrick Henry Inn. This pre-Civil War Inn, which stands on Historic Church Hill, features a restaurant, an English pub and garden patio. The casual dining atmosphere provides a comfortable dining experience for all fellow patriots.
Got an event coming up? We accommodate private parties, business luncheons, delivered box lunches, rehearsal dinners and walk-ins.
Located just a block from St. John’s Church, the location of Patrick Henry’s famous speech, “Give me liberty, or give me death,” we prefer to think of the establishment as a revolution in food, fun and spirits. We hope to see you soon!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston