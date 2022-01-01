Liberty Public House

Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille

No reviews yet

Located in the heart of Church Hill, we serve delicious American favorites in a fun, inviting atmosphere.

We offer a wide variety of traditional American fare made from fresh, quality ingredients. From our famous Chicken Parmesan to our juicy burgers and hand-breaded onion rings, Patrick Henry’s Pub & Grille offers something for everyone.

Our Pub & Grille resides in the Patrick Henry Inn. This pre-Civil War Inn, which stands on Historic Church Hill, features a restaurant, an English pub and garden patio. The casual dining atmosphere provides a comfortable dining experience for all fellow patriots.

Got an event coming up? We accommodate private parties, business luncheons, delivered box lunches, rehearsal dinners and walk-ins.

Located just a block from St. John’s Church, the location of Patrick Henry’s famous speech, “Give me liberty, or give me death,” we prefer to think of the establishment as a revolution in food, fun and spirits. We hope to see you soon!

