Go
Toast

Lincoln Hall

Chicago's Finest Live Music

2424 N Lincoln Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

2424 N Lincoln Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Over/Under Sports Bar

No reviews yet

Neighborhood Sports Bar with great food and a Vegas Sports Book vibe

Cluck-It Chicago

No reviews yet

Bad Ass Hot Chicken and Burgers!

Galit

No reviews yet

Galit is a Middle Eastern Restaurant in the Lincoln Park neighborhood in Chicago, owned and operated by Andrés Clavero and James Beard Award winner Chef Zachary Engel. The restaurant is a space for community: hospitality professionals, guests and suppliers will come together and celebrate food and drink in a respectful, friendly and caring manner. The menu focuses on a seasonal and localized approach to dishes of the Middle East and Israel’s immigrant cuisines, alongside a unique and forward-thinking beverage program.
To our loving guests,
Thank you so much for your support during this uncertain time. We are open for Lunch (11am - 2pm), Shuk (2pm - 5pm), and Dinner (5pm - 8/8:30pm)
We appreciate you. Be safe. Shalom Y'all.
Best,
Team Galit

Noodles In The Pot

No reviews yet

Thai Noodles at their best!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston