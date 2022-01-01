Go
Sapori Trattoria

cozy Italian Trattoria located in Lincoln Park
2701 N Halsted St

Popular Items

Paesana$32.00
Fried Calamari$16.00
Roasted Caprese$13.00
Stella Salad$13.00
Minestrone (Bowl)$8.00
Sea Bass$39.00
Burratta$19.00
Whipped Ricottta$14.00
Minestone (Cup)$6.00
Asparagus Salad$14.00
Location

2701 N Halsted St

Chicago IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
