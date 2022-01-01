Go
Toast

Mi Nueva Tierra

NEED UTENSILS? PLEASE REQUEST IT WITH YOUR ORDER

2417 N Clybourn Ave • $$

Avg 4.8 (54 reviews)

Popular Items

Elote Casero$9.00
Creamy corn sauteed with red onion and peppers, topped with cotija cheese, cilantro and a sprinkle of chile
Steak Taco Platter$12.00
(3 tacos, grilled steak, cilantro and onions)
Mixed Taco Platter$12.00
3 tacos, choice of proteins
Tinga Burrito$9.00
(Flour tortilla, beans, cheese, lettuce, Pico de Gallo and sour cream)
chips & salsa$5.00
Nachos$13.00
(Crispy chips topped with refried beans,
chicken tinga, melted cheese, Pico De Gallo, roasted Jalapeños and sour cream.)
Enchiladas De Mole$15.00
(3 enchiladas filled with roasted poblano strips w/ cheese, tinga
or beef topped with mole and
cotija cheese, side of rice and beans)
*CONTAINS NUTS*
Chicken Fajitas$21.00
(Served with rice, beans, fajita garnishes and corn or flour tortillas)
Guacamole$10.00
(Avocado, tomatoes, onions,
cilantro, serrano and lime juice.)
Steak burrito$10.00
(Flour tortilla, beans, cheese, lettuce, Pico de Gallo and sour cream)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2417 N Clybourn Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tutto Fresco

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kinnaree Thai Kitchen

No reviews yet

Traditional Thai flavors in Lincoln Park

Vegan Plate

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hexe Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston