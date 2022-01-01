Go
Local Foods

Restaurant & Grocery offering a selection of unique grocery goods and gourmet sandwiches, salads, and prepared meals with local ingredients.

714 YALE STREET

Popular Items

Banh Mi$13.00
Grilled Falcon Lake Farms pork, pickled onion, carrot/cucumber mix, jalapeno, cilantro, sambal, aioli, on a French roll
Garden Sammie$12.00
Brussels, avocado spread, hummus, pickled onion, tomato, curried cauliflower, sprouts
(VG)
Crunchy Chicken Salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce, 5 oz red bird chicken breast, nut-seed crumble, crushed chips, tomato, house pickles, provolone, buttermilk ranch
Wagyu Sandwich$15.00
Wagyu beef, gruyere cheese, Katz coffee caramelized onions, jalapeno aioli, crispy onions, served on french roll
Truffled Egg Salad$12.50
Truffled egg salad, mixed greens, tomato, parmesan, aioli, pretzel bun
(V)
Asian Chicken Salad$14.00
Oven Roasted Chicken breast, romaine, napa cabbage/carrot mix, cured cucumber, green beans, broccoli, cilantro, bean sprouts, sesame seeds, cashews, soy vinaigrette, spicy peanut sauce, crispy garlic
(N)
Crunchy Chicken$14.00
Red Bird chicken breast, nut-seed crumble, crushed chips, tomato, house pickles, romaine, provolone, buttermilk ranch, pretzel bun
(N)
Garden Sammie Salad$12.00
Romaine, brussels, avocado spread, hummus, pickled onion, tomato, curried cauliflower, sprouts, lemon vinaigrette
Spring Harvest Salad$13.00
Local greens, brussels sprouts, pickled fennel, chili apples, asparagus, baby carrots, sunflower seeds, sprouts, Pure Luck goat cheese, fresh herb vinaigrette
(V,GF,N)
Avocado BLT$15.00
Fried egg, bacon, bibb lettuce, aioli, heirloom tomato, sourdough
Location

HOUSTON TX

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
