Go
Toast

Local Smoke BBQ

BBQ joint with wood-smoked meats & classic sides such as cornbread & mac + cheese.

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

19 Wrightstown Cookstown Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (1087 reviews)

Popular Items

Two Meat Platter$23.00
Choice of 2 meats. Includes cornbread and your choice of two sides. Our BBQ Meats, Rub and Sauces are Gluten-Free
Smoked Chicken Wings - Single$12.00
8 Wings - Smoked, then flash fried. Dry-rubbed or tossed in your choice sauce. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing
Hush Puppies$5.00
A southern specialty! Deep-fried cornbread bites
Smoked Bacon Poppers$8.50
Jalapeños stuffed with a Cream Cheese and Pulled Pork filling, wrapped in dry-rubbed bacon and slow-smoked. Served with BBQ Ranch dipping sauce. GF
French Fries$4.50
St. Louis Rib Platter - Half Rack$21.75
Our First Place St. Louis Ribs are hand rubbed, slow-smoked, and finished with our BBQ Sauce. Includes cornbread and your choice of two sides. Our BBQ Meats, Rub and Sauces are Gluten-Free
Cornbread$0.50
1 piece
BBQ Chicken Platter$17.50
Our juicy Smoked Chicken is flavored with our Uncle Dick's Dry Rub and finished with our BBQ Sauce. Includes cornbread and your choice of two sides. Our BBQ Meats, Rub and Sauces are Gluten-Free
Pulled Pork Platter$17.50
Our delicious and tender Slow-Smoked Pulled Pork is topped with our Carolina Sauce. Includes cornbread and your choice of two sides. Our BBQ Meats, Rub and Sauces are Gluten-Free
Beef Brisket Platter$20.00
Slow-rendered for up to 14 hours, our Beef Brisket is served with our BBQ Sauce. Choice of chopped (includes burnt ends) or sliced. Includes cornbread and your choice of two sides. Our BBQ Meats, Rub and Sauces are Gluten-Free
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

19 Wrightstown Cookstown Rd

Cookstown NJ

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Scott Rowe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sammys pizza barn

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rosario’s Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Celebrating 50 years! Thank you to all our customers and your support for our small business!!

Flying Pig Tavern & Tap

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston