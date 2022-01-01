Go
Locust aims to be a fun and easygoing hangout centered around dumplings, hand-cut noodles, and shaved ice.
The brainchild of former The Catbird Seat Chef Trevor Moran, Locust fits the approachable nature of the 12South neighborhood it's nestled in. Come by, eat some dumplings, drink some highballs, and enjoy your time with us.

NOODLES

2305 12th Avenue South • $$

Avg 4.5 (68 reviews)

Popular Items

Toki Highball$11.00
suntory toki whisky, bubbly water, ice cold & bottled in house
32 Dumplings$34.00
Orion 22oz Beer$12.00
Tsukemen Dipping Noodles$16.00
cold hand cut noodles, warm chicken broth for dipping, ajitama, nori, watercress, scallop stuffed chicken wing.
pairs well with a warm can of sake! (contains: peanuts, scallop, shrimp, allium, dairy, fish, mushroom)
Crispy Dumplings$9.00
8 crispy pork dumplings, dipping sauce.
pairs well with a cold Orion beer!
(dumplings contain:
pork, gluten, soybean, allium, sesame)
Noodles$16.00
hand cut noodles, spicy sauce, crunchies, served cold
********************************noodles contain:
gluten, sesame, peanut, soybean
Chicken Wings$11.00
two XO chicken wings stuffed with fresh scallop
(contains: shrimp, shellfish)
WORLD FAMOUS White Chocolate Kartoffelkage$10.00
white chocolate, caramel, candied fruit, marzipan
Shrimp Pocket$13.00
spicy shrimp toast, green coriander sweet chili sauce.
pairs well with a Toki highball!
(shrimp toast contains: shrimp, pork, gluten, dairy, egg) (sauce contains: sesame)
Location

2305 12th Avenue South

Nashville TN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
