Longnecks Sports Grill
Come in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
1009 Town Drive • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1009 Town Drive
Wilder KY
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Roost Latonia
Art, Coffee, Cocktails, and a whole lotta' quirk!
Midway Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Dead Low Brewing
Hello! Thank you for supporting Dead Low Brewing and other small businesses.
You can now order 16 & 32 oz crowler cans, 64 oz glass growlers and food online and pick up in the taproom.
Looking forward to seeing you soon!
Padrino Ft. Thomas
Come in and enjoy!