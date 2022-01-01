Lucky Slice Pizza

Go
Award-winning Pizza by the slice and whole pizza - plus wings, appetizers, desserts, and more!

207 25th Street

Popular Items

Lg Just Cheese$11.99
Red sauce & mozzarella.
Lg Lucky 7$17.49
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bell pepper, white onion, mushrooms, & black olives.
Small Order Cauli Buds$6.99
Chunks of fresh cauliflower hand breaded, fried, and tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with your choice of dipping sauce. A personal portion.
XXL Pepperoni$20.99
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni.
Lg Pepperoni$13.99
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni.
14" Lg BYO Pizza$11.99
Green Side Salad$3.49
Mixed Greens, Croutons, Cherry Tomato and your choice of dressing
Lg Carnivore$17.49
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, sausage, & bacon.
Lg The Marghie$15.29
Red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, roasted tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, balsamic reduction.
Cheesebread$12.99
11” deep dish with mozzarella, parmesan, and cheddar cheese topped with fresh herbs. Served with marinara and ranch.
Location

207 25th Street

Ogden UT

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
