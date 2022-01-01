Go
Lupa Osteria

LUPA is a casual restaurant specializing in Roman trattoria fare of the highest quality at a moderate price. The kitchen's concept is to create dishes as traditionally Roman as possible, while skillfully substituting and supplementing local, fresh ingredients.

170 Thompson Street

Garganelli Bolognese$25.00
Take-Out Roman Dinner for Two (To-Go Menu)$100.00
A Roman feast for two people to share. Choose one antipasto, two primi (pastas), one secondi (main course) and one contorno (side dish). Add on a bottle of wine for an extra upcharge.
Strozzapreti with Short Rib Ragù$26.00
Citrus Olives$8.00
Mixed olives (gatea, arbequina, collassal, cerignola) marinated in extra virgin olive oil, lemon and orange peel, rosemary, bay leaf, black pepper, and fennel seed.
Escarole with Walnut, Red Onion & Pecorino$17.00
Escarole hearts, grated pecorino di fossa (aged pecorino wrapped in walnut leaves), toasted walnuts, and shaved red onion. Tossed with a red wine vinegar and walnut oil vinaigrette.
Bavette Cacio e Pepe$20.00
Bavette is tossed with olive oil, coarsely ground black pepper, parmigiano and pecorino cheeses and butter.
Braised Oxtail$28.00
Bucatini Amatriciana$23.00
Bucatini in tomato sauce, spiced with chili flake, guanciale, red onions, and parsley.
Spaghetti Pomodoro$18.00
Oven roasted baby roma tomatoes and garlic toasted in olive oil, chili flake, and fresh parsley.
170 Thompson Street

New York City NY

Sunday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
