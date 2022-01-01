Main St. Pub

Project 47 Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Located off of Route 47 and Interstate 74 in Mahomet, Illinois, Project 47 Smokehouse opened in 2017. It was started as a side project of local restaurateur Justin Taylor, who wanted to bring local barbecue to the emerging downtown district.

The name Project 47 comes from this project idea with the fact that it is located off Route 47. The nickname P47 comes from the P-47 Thunderbolt fighter plane. It was a World War II era aircraft produced by the United States from 1941 through 1945.

The restaurant has various items and decorations celebrating the P-47 Thunderbolt and the Air Force. We also have a full bar and side patio for dining. Our renovated back patio is like hanging out at a backyard BBQ party, complete with picnic tables, a Traeger Smoker and yard games. It also features a gigantic mural of a dogfight between the Allies and their German enemies during WWII.

