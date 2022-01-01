Main Street Ed's
Drive a little enjoy alot!
PIZZA • GRILL
7909 Main Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7909 Main Street
Argonne WI
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Ducks Bar & Grill
THE place to go for a great burger & a cold drink!
Pike's Pine Isle Lodge
Come for the view, stay for the brew! Accessible via water, road or trail, Pike's Pine Isle Lodge is the only full-service bar and restaurant directly on the Three Lakes chain. We offer cold drinks and classic food with a twist in our inviting lodge atmosphere overlooking majestic Medicine Lake. We are a family-owned operation that believes in old-fashioned hospitality and we hope you'll come by and stay awhile!
Claytons 1881 Room
Come in and enjoy!
Bass Lake Golf Course
Welcome to the 19th Hole!