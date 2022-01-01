Go
Toast

Main Street Ed's

Drive a little enjoy alot!

PIZZA • GRILL

7909 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.8 (380 reviews)

Popular Items

Philly Steak Sandwich$11.50
Big Guy Pattie Melt$11.95
Ed's Super Combo Plate$11.45
King Reuben$10.95
Jumbo Mozzarella Sticks$7.45
Cheese Curds$6.95
Steak Bite Basket$12.50
Cheese Burger$8.95
Argonne Burger$10.75
Chicken Tenders Basket$8.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7909 Main Street

Argonne WI

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ducks Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

THE place to go for a great burger & a cold drink!

Pike's Pine Isle Lodge

No reviews yet

Come for the view, stay for the brew! Accessible via water, road or trail, Pike's Pine Isle Lodge is the only full-service bar and restaurant directly on the Three Lakes chain. We offer cold drinks and classic food with a twist in our inviting lodge atmosphere overlooking majestic Medicine Lake. We are a family-owned operation that believes in old-fashioned hospitality and we hope you'll come by and stay awhile!

Claytons 1881 Room

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bass Lake Golf Course

No reviews yet

Welcome to the 19th Hole!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston