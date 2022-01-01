Go
Mainline Seafood Market

Our specialty is serving the freshest and the best quality seafood at an affordable price!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

72 E Lancaster Ave • $$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Grilled Shrimp$12.00
Shrimp Platter$14.00
6 Jumbo Shrimp. Served with choice of two sides. Fried or Broiled.
Fried Seafood Combo$18.00
Battered White Fish, Shrimp Stuffed With Crab, two Scallops, and Clam Strips. Served with choice of two sides.
Fried Oysters$16.00
Six Large Breaded Fried Oysters served with choice of two sides.
Broiled Trio$18.00
1/4 Lb White Fish, 1/4 Lb Scallops, Shrimp Stuffed with Crab Meat. Served with choice of two sides.
Sea Scallops$20.00
8 oz Sea Scallops served with choice of two sides. Fried or Broiled.
Poke Bowl$15.00
Choice of marinated Salmon, Tuna or Combination served over white rice with Daikon (sweet radish), Cucumber, Red Onion, Grape Tomatoes, Seaweed Salad, Tempura Crunch, Tobiko, Mentaiko (spicy cod roe), and Fried Shallots.
Flounder Stuffed with Crab Meat$17.00
8 oz Flounder Stuffed with Crab Meat served with choice of two sides. Fried or Broiled.
Flounder Platter$14.00
8 oz Flounder served with choice of two Sides. Fried or Broiled.
Shrimp Stuffed with Crab Meat$17.00
Three Large Shrimp Stuffed with Crab Meat served with choice of two sides. Fried or Broiled.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Takeout

Location

72 E Lancaster Ave

Paoli PA

Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

