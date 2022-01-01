Mama Bird Southern Kitchen
Mama Bird is a southern inspired kitchen and smokehouse. Our restaurant celebrates and revives what it means to be home-made and backyard-smoked with a fresh, modern take on traditional dishes. We invite guests to reminisce of a time gone by where southern homes and backyards were always open to welcome in neighbors or folks just passing through.
From ole Dixie Fried Chicken to low’n-slow Smoked Texas Brisket.
A home-cooked meal is always wholesome, hearty and good.
BBQ • CHICKEN
10550 Southern Highlands Parkway • $$
Location
10550 Southern Highlands Parkway
Las Vegas NV
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|8:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 8:30 pm
