Mama Bird Southern Kitchen

Mama Bird is a southern inspired kitchen and smokehouse. Our restaurant celebrates and revives what it means to be home-made and backyard-smoked with a fresh, modern take on traditional dishes. ​We invite guests to reminisce of a time gone by where southern homes and backyards were always open to welcome in neighbors or folks just passing through.
From ole Dixie Fried Chicken to low’n-slow Smoked Texas Brisket.
A home-cooked meal is always wholesome, hearty and good.

BBQ • CHICKEN

10550 Southern Highlands Parkway • $$

Avg 4.6 (1578 reviews)

Popular Items

Everything Biscuit with Honey Butter*$2.95
Fried Chicken Sandwich*$14.95
Breast + potato roll + pickle + tomato + lettuce + comeback sauce
w/ north n' south fries or watermelon
add *fried egg $1.50
Salt & Pepper Brisket Grilled Cheese*$14.95
texas toast + pimento cheese
w/ north n' south fries or watermelon
add *fried egg $1.50
Large Macaroni & Cheese V$8.75
8 oz Brisket Plate *GF$18.95
Everything Biscuit Sandwich$5.95
Fried egg + choice of shoulder bacon or country sausage link + american cheese
5 Pc Chicken Tender Plate (White Meat)$15.95
Mac n' Cheese Chicken Tender Waffle Sandwich*$15.95
cornmeal waffle + pickle + tomato + lettuce
w/ north n' south fries or watermelon
add *fried egg $1.50
3 Pc Chicken Tender Plate (White Meat)$12.95
Wicked Deviled Eggs GF
w/ candied jalapeno and bacon
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

10550 Southern Highlands Parkway

Las Vegas NV

Sunday8:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday8:30 am - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday8:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 8:30 pm
