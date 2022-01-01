Go
Maman Greenpoint

Café & Bakery

80 Kent Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chocolate Croissant$4.00
this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness
Iced Coffee
Wilde Salad$16.00
smoked salmon, avocado, crispy smashed potatoes, cucumber, balsamic mixed greens, lemon, dill, & a soft boiled egg
Antipodes Bottled Water$4.75
Spiced Winter Squash Loaf Cake$4.00
Quiche Lorraine$8.00
parisian ham & comté cheese
Loretta Salad$16.00
shredded kale, apples, comté cheese, & red cabbage topped with cranberry pecan croutons & served with maple balsamic dressing
Pistachio Croissant$4.50
a fun twist on the classic chocolate croissant, our pistachio chocolate croissant is made with delicious custard cream & chocolate on the inside and topped with crushed pistachios
Roasted Carrot Soup$12.00
carrot with sweet potato, onions, coconut milk, thyme & rosemary
Iced Matcha Latte
Location

Brooklyn NY

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
