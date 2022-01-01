Go
Maria Empanada - South Broadway

We specialize in artisan-made Argentinian empanadas and are proud to be Zagat-rated as "One of the 12 Hottest Bakeries in America."

1298 South Broadway

Popular Items

Chicken Chimichurri - Specialty$4.69
Braised chicken, sautéed onions, red bell peppers, authentic Argentinian chimichurri sauce.
Asado Grill$0.49
Smokey and spicy chipotle in adobo, tomatoes, garlic, cilantro.
Green Onion Sour Cream$0.49
Mild sour cream, mayo, green onions, cayenne sauce.
Chimichurri$0.49
Traditional Argentinian sauce, Italian parsley, red bell peppers, garlic.
Dozen Empanadas$42.39
A dozen empanadas of your choice.
Half Dozen Empanadas$22.29
Half dozen empanadas of your choice.
Beef Classico$3.99
Ground Angus beef, red bell peppers, hard-boiled eggs, green onions, green olives.
Ham & Cheese$3.99
Ham, Buffalo style mozzarella blend, oregano.
Sweet Chili Mayo$0.49
Mayo, sweet chili sauce.
Breakfast Chorizo$3.99
Locally-made chorizo, scrambled eggs, oven roasted potatoes, cheddar jack cheese, salsa.
Location

Denver CO

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 8:30 pm
