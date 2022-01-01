Go
Mario's Pizza Owego

Quality, homemade meals at affordable prices and a warm family atmosphere in which to enjoy them - that’s what you’ll always find at Mario’s

PIZZA

51 Fox St • $

Avg 4.7 (742 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Party Pack$35.74
Large round pizza, 18 wings, and a 2 liter of soda
Garlic Knots$4.99
Large Pie$18.39
16” Pie
Chicken Tenders$9.25
Served with fries
Pizza Basket$3.50
Strips of warm garlic pizza (6)
Sheet$25.49
Dozen Wings$12.50
Half Sheet$19.99
Sheet Party Pack$45.99
Full sheet pizza, 2 dozen wings, and a 2 liter of soda
Medium Pie$16.49
14” Pie
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

51 Fox St

Owego NY

Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
