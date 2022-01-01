Restaurant header imageView gallery

Antonio's Bar & Trattoria

253 Reviews

$$

100 Oak Hill Ave

Endicott, NY 13760

Order Again

WINES

House Cabernet Sauvignon

House Cabernet Sauvignon

House Pinot Grigio

House Pinot Grigio

Highlands 41 Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00+

Lamole di Lamole Chianti Classico D.O.C.G.

$10.25+
Giesen Estate Sauvignon Blanc

Giesen Estate Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00
The Seeker Mosel Riesling

The Seeker Mosel Riesling

$30.00

Cinzano Moscato D'Asti Spumante D.O.C.G.

$7.75+
La Luca Prosecco D.O.C.

La Luca Prosecco D.O.C.

$32.00

Torresella Prosecco D.O.C.

$8.00+

Red Sangria

$9.00+

Rose Sangria

$9.00+

White Sangria

$9.00+

Sparkling Sangria

$9.00+

Hartley & Gibson Pedro Ximenz Sherry

$7.50+

Henry Fessy Beaujolais Nouveau La Goulue

$7.25+

M. Chapoutier Rose

$8.75+

Rebellious Red Blend

$10.00+

Santa Cristina Orvieto Classico D.O.C.

$9.00+

Spellbound Pinot Noir

$8.75+

Tommaresca Neprica I.G.T.

$8.00+

Truth Be Told Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.50+

Masi Masianco Pinot Grigio I.G.T.

$8.50+

Masi Bonacosta Valpolicella Classico D.O.C.

$8.50+

BEER

Coors Lite Beer

Coors Lite Beer

$4.00
Guinness Irish Stout Beer

Guinness Irish Stout Beer

$6.00
Michelob Ultra Superior Light Beer

Michelob Ultra Superior Light Beer

$4.00
Peroni Birra Italiana

Peroni Birra Italiana

$5.00

Sam Adam's Boston Lager

$5.00
Southern Tier I.P.A. Beer

Southern Tier I.P.A. Beer

$5.00
Stella Artois Belgium Lager Beer

Stella Artois Belgium Lager Beer

$5.00

Paulaner Oktoberfest Beer

$5.00

SIGNATURE COCKTAILS

Antonio's Lemon Drop Martini

Antonio's Lemon Drop Martini

$9.75

Orange Vodka, Limoncello, Lemon Sorbetto

Bastille Martini

Bastille Martini

$9.75

Bombay Sapphire Gin, St. Garmain Elderflower Liqueur, Lime

Il Festivo

Il Festivo

$9.75
Lorena

Lorena

$9.75

Melagrana Martini

$9.75
Pera-Tini

Pera-Tini

$9.75

Valen-Tini

$9.75
Biscotti Gelato Martini

Biscotti Gelato Martini

$10.00+

Vanilla Vodka, Faretti Biscotti Liqueur, Amaretto Gelato, Biscotti Cookie Crumbs

Coco Chanel Gelato Martini

Coco Chanel Gelato Martini

$10.00+

Antonio's Signature Chocolate Martini

Creme Brulee Gelato Martini

Creme Brulee Gelato Martini

$10.00+

Vanilla Vodka, Tuaca Vanilla Citrus Brandy, Vanilla Gelato

Red Velvet Gelato Martini

Red Velvet Gelato Martini

$10.00+

The Best Dessert in Town! Van Gogh Chocolate Vodka, Raspberry Liqueur, Chocolate Gelato, Raspberry Sorbetto

The Wild Gelato Martini

The Wild Gelato Martini

$10.00+

CLASSIC COCKTAILS

Aviation

Aviation

$9.75

Gin, Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur, Fresh Lemon Juice, Amarena Cherry

Blood & Sand

$9.75
Naked & Famous

Naked & Famous

$9.75

Sidecar

$9.75Out of stock

Gin Rickey

$9.75

Hemingway Daiquiri

$9.75Out of stock

James Bond Dry Martini - Tito's Vodka

$9.75
James Bond Dry Martini - Van Gogh Classic Vodka

James Bond Dry Martini - Van Gogh Classic Vodka

$9.75

Vodka, Dry Vermouth, Olive

Sinatra Dry Martini - Bombay Sapphire Gin

Sinatra Dry Martini - Bombay Sapphire Gin

$9.75

Gin, Dry Vermouth, Olive

Sinatra Dry Martini - Hendrick's Gin

$11.00

Sinatra Dry Martini - Malfy Lemon Gin

$9.75
Manhattan - Crown Royal Whisky

Manhattan - Crown Royal Whisky

$10.00
Manhattan - Maker's Mark Bourbon

Manhattan - Maker's Mark Bourbon

$9.75

Manhattan - Seagrams

$9.75
Manhattan - Southern Comfort

Manhattan - Southern Comfort

$9.75

Manhattan Jack Daniels

$9.75

Rob Roy

$9.75

Manhattan - Buffalo Trace

$9.75

Manhattan - Eagle Rare

$9.75
Cosmopolitan - Van Gogh Orange Vodka

Cosmopolitan - Van Gogh Orange Vodka

$9.75

Orange Vodka, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Splash Cranberry Juice

Cosmopolitan - Tito's Vodka

Cosmopolitan - Tito's Vodka

$9.75

On The Rocks Cosmo

$12.00

On The Rocks - Cosmo Bucket

$36.00

Citrus Mojito (Classic)

$9.75+
Strawberry Mojito

Strawberry Mojito

$9.75+

Made with Strawberry Sorbetto!

Coconut Mojito

Coconut Mojito

$9.75+

Made with Coconut Gelato!

Mango Mojito

$9.75+

Passion Fruit Mojito

$9.50+
Moscow Mule - Vodka

Moscow Mule - Vodka

$9.75+

Vodka, Ginger, Lime, Mint

Mexican Mule - Tequila

Mexican Mule - Tequila

$9.75+

Tequila, Ginger, Lime, Mint

Kentucky Mule - Bourbon

Kentucky Mule - Bourbon

$9.75+

Bourbon, Ginger, Lemon, Mint

Classic Negroni

Classic Negroni

$9.75

Gin, Campari, Sweet Vermouth, Orange Slice

Amaro Negroni

Amaro Negroni

$9.75

Gin, Amaro di Meletti, Gran Gala Orange Brandy, Sweet Vermouth

Boulevardier

$9.75

Rye, Campari, Sweet Vermouth

Contessa

Contessa

$9.75

Gin, Aperol, Dry Vermouth, Lemon Peel

Flavored Negroni - Blood Orange

$9.75

SPARKLING COCKTAILS

Alfonso Sparkling Cocktail

Alfonso Sparkling Cocktail

$9.50+

Dubonnet Aperitif Grand Rouge, Sugar Cube, Peychaud's, Prosecco

Aperol Spritz

$9.50+

Blood-Orange Mimosa

$9.50+

Campari Spritz

$9.50+

Classic Mimosa

$9.50+

Mango Bellini

$9.50+

Mango Bliss Sparkling Cocktail

$9.50+

Pama Spritz

$9.50+
Passion Fruit Bellini

Passion Fruit Bellini

$9.50+

Peach Bellini

$9.50+

Raspberry Prosecco Punch

$9.50+

Seelbach Sparkling Cocktail

$9.50+

St-Germain Spritz

$9.50+

Cranberry Prosecco Punch

$9.50+
Strawberry Prosecco Punch

Strawberry Prosecco Punch

$9.50+

Strawberry-Grapefruit Mimosa

$9.50+

Tequila Sunrise Mimosa

$9.50+

Valeria Sparkling Cocktail

$9.50+

Amalfi Coast

$9.50

COFFEE COCKTAILS

Caffe Coretto - Grappa

$8.00

Caffe Corretto - Sambuca

$8.00

Caffe Italiano

$8.00

Caffe Parisienne

$8.00

Caffe Torino

$9.50

Caramel Affogato

$9.75

Espresso Martini

$9.75

Il Guapo

$9.50

Irish Coffee

$9.50
Salted Caramel Affogato

Salted Caramel Affogato

$9.75

Siciliano Martini

$9.75

BLOODY MARY'S

Rachel's Bloody Mary (ADK) Original

$8.50

Bloody Caesar

$8.50

Charbroiled BBQ

$8.50

Intensely Spicy

$8.50

SODA

Club Soda

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Italian Soda - Caramel

$2.50

Italian Soda - Hazelnut

$2.50

Italian Soda - Pomegranate

$2.50

Italian Soda - Raspberry

$2.50

Italian Soda - Vanilla

$2.50

Saranac Ginger Beer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.00

COFFEE & TEA

Caffe Americano

$4.00

Caffe Latte

$4.75

Cappuccino

$4.50

Coffee - Decaf

$2.75

Coffee - Regular

$2.75
Espresso

Espresso

$3.75

Double Espresso, from Freshly Ground Italian Espresso Beans

Hot Cocoa

$2.75

Hot Tea - Black

$2.75

Hot Tea - Decaf

$2.75

Hot Tea - Green

$2.75

Macchiato

$4.00
Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$5.00

The result of a delightful love affair between Hot Cocoa and Caffe Latte

SOFT DRINKS

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Gelato Milkshake - Amaretto

$7.00+

Gelato Milkshake - Coconut

$7.00+

Gelato Milkshake - Chocolate

$7.00+

Gelato Milkshake - Pistachio

$7.00+

Gelato Milkshake - Vanilla

$7.00+

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Sorbetto Smoothie - Raspberry

$7.00+

Sorbetto Smoothie - Strawberry

$7.00+

GELATO

Amaretto Gelato

Amaretto Gelato

$5.00+

Sweet Almond Macaroon

Bacio - Chocolate Hazelnut Gelato

Bacio - Chocolate Hazelnut Gelato

$5.00+
Chocolate Fudge Brownie Gelato

Chocolate Fudge Brownie Gelato

$5.00+Out of stock
Coconut Gelato

Coconut Gelato

$5.00+
Cookies & Cream Gelato

Cookies & Cream Gelato

$5.00+

Fig & Mascarpone Gelato

$5.00+Out of stock

Hazelnut Gelato

$5.00+

Malaga - Rum Raison Gelato

$5.00+
Milk Chocolate Gelato

Milk Chocolate Gelato

$5.00+
Vanilla Gelato

Vanilla Gelato

$5.00+

SORBETTO

Blood-Orange Sorbetto

Blood-Orange Sorbetto

$5.00+Out of stock
Lemon Sorbetto

Lemon Sorbetto

$5.00+
Raspberry Sorbetto

Raspberry Sorbetto

$5.00+
Strawberry Sorbetto

Strawberry Sorbetto

$5.00+

Watermelon Sorbetto

$3.00+

COOKIES & PASTRIES

Almond Biscotti

Almond Biscotti

$1.50
Biscotti Special

Biscotti Special

$1.50

Pumpkin Spice

Add Small Cone

$1.00

Chocolate Doughnut

$2.50

Lemon Doughnut

$2.50

Cheesecake

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Antonio’s Bar & Trattoria serves authentic Italian cuisine and homemade gelato at a classic Tuscan-inspired location. Antonio’s features award-winning martinis, outstanding espresso, and an extensive wine list in its elegant, classy bar. We offer a beautiful and intimate catering venue for parties, receptions, showers, and business meetings with seating up to 50 in the dining room in addition to the bar area. Audio and projection options are now available to enhance your function. Open nightly for lunch, brunch, and dinner. Offering catering options, wholesale gelato, packages for private parties, and a gelato cart for festivals and special events.

Website

Location

100 Oak Hill Ave, Endicott, NY 13760

Directions

Gallery
Antonio's Bar & Trattoria image
Antonio's Bar & Trattoria image
Antonio's Bar & Trattoria image

