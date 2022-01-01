Restaurant info

Antonio’s Bar & Trattoria serves authentic Italian cuisine and homemade gelato at a classic Tuscan-inspired location. Antonio’s features award-winning martinis, outstanding espresso, and an extensive wine list in its elegant, classy bar. We offer a beautiful and intimate catering venue for parties, receptions, showers, and business meetings with seating up to 50 in the dining room in addition to the bar area. Audio and projection options are now available to enhance your function. Open nightly for lunch, brunch, and dinner. Offering catering options, wholesale gelato, packages for private parties, and a gelato cart for festivals and special events.

