Market on Main

332 First Ave SW

Venison BBQ w/Corn O’Brian & collard greens$8.00
Chicken & Dumplings w/asparagus$8.00
Pecan Crusted Pork Loin w/sweet potatoes & bacon hash browns & southern green beans$8.00
Manicotti Florentine w/shrimp, scallops & crab$8.00
Grilled Prime Rib w/shrimp cocktail, Caesar salad, twice baked potatoes, asparagus & small dessert$36.95
Chocolate Cannoli$8.00
Jumbo Sea Scallops & Shrimp w/lobster ravioli$28.50
Blackened Red Fish served w/red beans & rice$8.00
Chicken Salad w/cranberries and pecans$8.00
Steak Diane (grilled filet mignon) w/peppercorn & mustard demi-glace$8.00
332 First Ave SW

Hickory NC

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
