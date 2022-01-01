Go
Maru Sushi & Grill

A chef-driven restaurant committed to using only the finest fish, vegetables, sushi rice, and scratch-made sauces. Each dish is a harmonious reflection of honoring a traditional cuisine and rediscovering it through a modern lens.

SUSHI • GRILL

715 E Main St #120 • $$

Avg 4.6 (1945 reviews)

Popular Items

Edamame$7.00
(vegetarian) steamed soybeans, kosher salt
Salmon Nigiri$7.00
nama sake
Zen Garden$9.00
vodka, chambord, lavender, lemon
Cali$9.00
crab salad, cucumber, avocado
House Sake$9.00
Smoked Salmon Nigiri$8.00
Maru Mule$11.00
cucumber sake, ginger beer, lime
Angry Yuzu$12.00
vodka, gin, serrano syrup, yuzu
Cucumber Sake$11.00
Snow Maiden$45.00
This sake is named after Hanako, or “Flower Maiden,” the most famous Japanese koi fish that lived for 226 years in the snowy, icy waters at the foot of Japan’s Mt. Ontake. Snow Maiden’s creamy texture befits its name and has a surprising yet pleasurable dryness for a nigori. The exceptional, vibrant aromas are a prelude to the ricey, fruity flavor combination that graces the palate with each sip.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

715 E Main St #120

Midland MI

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
