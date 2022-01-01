Maru Sushi & Grill

This sake is named after Hanako, or “Flower Maiden,” the most famous Japanese koi fish that lived for 226 years in the snowy, icy waters at the foot of Japan’s Mt. Ontake. Snow Maiden’s creamy texture befits its name and has a surprising yet pleasurable dryness for a nigori. The exceptional, vibrant aromas are a prelude to the ricey, fruity flavor combination that graces the palate with each sip.

