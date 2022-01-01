Go
Toast

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

Enjoy delicious and authentic Maine lobster rolls at Mason's!

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

200 East Pratt St • $$

Avg 4.3 (836 reviews)

Popular Items

Lobster Salad Roll$18.00
Served chilled tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
CT Roll$18.00
Served warm, tossed in butter
Hot Dog$5.00
Lobster BLT Roll$18.00
Lobster, bacon, lettuce, tomato
Grilled Cheese$5.00
Classic Lobster Roll$18.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter
Lobster Mac and Cheese$14.00
Cape Cod Chips$2.00
Organic Maine Root Soda$3.00
Bar Harbor Roll$23.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

200 East Pratt St

Baltimore MD

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

QG's Clock Restoration Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Clock Restoration is a speakeasy style Restaurant and Bar with a focus on fun casual comfort food and prohibition style cocktails all made from scractch, rotating wine list, small batch whiskeys and local craft beer.

Kraken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blackwall Hitch - Baltimore

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Maiwand Kabob & Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston