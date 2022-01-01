Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Enjoy delicious and authentic Maine lobster rolls at Mason's!
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
200 East Pratt St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
200 East Pratt St
Baltimore MD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
QG's Clock Restoration Kitchen & Bar
Clock Restoration is a speakeasy style Restaurant and Bar with a focus on fun casual comfort food and prohibition style cocktails all made from scractch, rotating wine list, small batch whiskeys and local craft beer.
Kraken
Come in and enjoy!
Blackwall Hitch - Baltimore
Come in and enjoy!
Maiwand Kabob & Pizza
Come in and enjoy!