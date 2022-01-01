Go
Matt's Rancho Martinez

4765 TX 276 W
Royse City, TX 75189

4765 State Hwy 276 West • $$

Avg 4.4 (666 reviews)

Popular Items

Taquitos$8.95
Fried rolled corn tortilla filled w/ seasoned chicken. Served w/ homemade ranch dressing, fresh guacamole & queso
Sopapilla$2.25
Beef Fajitas$18.50
Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$12.25
served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos
Bob Armstrong Dip$8.95
House Specialty Premium ground beef, zesty chile con queso, fresh guacamole & sour cream
Chicken Fajitas$17.25
Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.
Enchilada Dinner$11.95
Two beef or cheese & onion enchiladas smothered in chili & cheese. served w/ beans & rice
Lg Queso$7.95
Matt's Famous Chile Relleno$13.75
Hand battered Anaheim pepper stuffed w/ choice of beef, chicken or cheese, topped w/ spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, sour cream, mixed cheeses, texas pecans & raisins. Served w/ beans & rice.
Taco Dinner$12.00
Three crispy or grilled, beef or shredded chicken tacos, topped w/ lettuce, tomato &mixed cheeses. Beans & rice
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

4765 State Hwy 276 West

Royse City TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
