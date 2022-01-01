Go
Mau Restaurant

SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES

180 Spear Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (1582 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Garlic Noodles$5.50
Pho Ga$12.00
poached chicken, rice noodles, ginger-chicken broth
Bun Thit Nuong$12.50
Grilled lemongrass pork shoulder
Pho Bo$12.00
rare eye-of-round, brisket, rice noodles, beef broth
Banana Blossom Salad$11.50
banana blossom, shrimp, pork belly, pickled onions, fried shallots, peanuts
Hue Rolls$11.00
grilled lemongrass pork, shiso, mint, cilantro, fried shallots, steamed rice paper
Shaken Beef$17.00
wok-tossed marinated beef tenderloin, bell peppers, salt-pepper-lime
Cha Gio$11.00
fried rolls with pork, shrimp, jicama, taro, woodear mushrooms, glass noodles, peanuts
Spring Rolls$10.00
poached pork and shrimp, vermicelli, mint, peanut dipping sauce
Lemongrass Pork$12.50
grilled lemongrass-marinated pork shoulder

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

Location

180 Spear Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
