Go
Toast

Maylynn's Creamery Boonsboro

Come in and enjoy!

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

4925 Boonsboro Rd • $

Avg 4.8 (280 reviews)

Popular Items

Sluggo's Medium$4.50
Sluggo's Large$5.75
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4925 Boonsboro Rd

Lynchburg VA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pok-e-Joe’s BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Isabella's Italian Trattoria

No reviews yet

Isabella's Italian Trattoria is a family-owned neighborhood restaurant serving contemporary northern Italian cuisine in a sophisticated, yet casual setting. Isabella's has formed strong relationships with local farmers to highlight the best ingredients of central Virginia. Isabella's is the perfect choice for a night out with friends, a special date, or a business event.

Black Pit BBQ

No reviews yet

Black Pit BBQ is a mobile food trailer operating out of Lynchburg, Virginia, and surrounding areas, serving up our own take on authentic BBQ inspired by flavors and traditions of the south.

Stoney Badger Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston