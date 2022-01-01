Go
Mead St Provisions

Come in and enjoy!

3625 West 32nd Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cajun Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Chef Ed's cajun seasoned chicken, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli
Triborough$15.00
Prosciutto, hand-spun mozzarella, roasted red-peppers, balsamic vin
Spring Street$14.00
Oven roasted turkey, hand-spun mozz, roasted red peppers, calabrian aioli, arugula on seeded baguette
Bahn Mi$14.50
Teryiyaki chicken, pickled onions, shredded carrots, cucumber, cilantro, calabrian aoili on seeded baguette
Ferrentino's #9$15.50
Hot Capicola, Ham, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Hot Cherry Peppers, Tomatoes, Oil & Vin
Adirondack$13.75
Mesquite turkey, havarti, arugula, pesto on wheat
Hells Kitchen$14.00
Salsalito Turkey, Muenster, Bacon, Avocado, Chipotle Aioli
Signature Salad$15.00
Roasted chicken, dates, goat cheese, tomatoes, avocado
SM House Fry$5.00
Feeds up to 2 people
6th Avenue$13.75
Oven-roasted turkey, cheddar, smoked apple, cranberry mayo, arugula on wheat
Location

3625 West 32nd Ave

Denver CO

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

El Camino Community Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fire on the Mountain

No reviews yet

Peace and grease!

Salt & Grinder

No reviews yet

Salt & Grinder is Chef Frank Bonanno's New Jersey-style deli and salumeria. Simple sandwiches, beautifully prepared with an abundance of housecured meat and cheeses, served on fresh East Coast-style grinder rolls and paired with fresh sides that are anything but the norm.

Adobo XO

No reviews yet

Denver's latin-asian favorite serving tacos, rice bowls, burgers, smoked wings, green chile and much more. We specialize in Filipino and New Mexican cuisine. Try our smoked carnitas tacos, chicken adobo ricebowl or our lumpia and green chile cheese fries which were featured on Netflix. Stop by soon! We're open Wednesday to Sunday from 11am to 8pm.

