Go
Toast

Mei Japanese Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!!

8608 Market Pl Ln

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Onigiri$4.00
light salted rice ball with seaweed on the outside
Rainbow Roll$13.00
tuna, salmon, white fish over california roll
Hamachi$4.00
yellowtail
Sake$3.00
salmon
Saba$3.00
mackerel
California Roll$7.00
cucumber, avocado, imitation crab
Maguro$4.00
tuna
Miso Soup$3.00
Ikura$4.50
salmon roe
Spicy Tuna Roll$9.00
See full menu

Location

8608 Market Pl Ln

Montgomery OH

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Go Bananas Comedy Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Aglamesis Brothers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Napa Kitchen + Bar Montgomery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

Say “hello” to Melting Pot To-Go. Enjoy the Fondue Night In experience in the comfort of your own home. Satisfy your fondue craving with creamy cheese fondue, fresh salad, and rich chocolate fondue.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston