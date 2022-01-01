Melody's Coastal Cafe
Come on in and enjoy!
34 North Coastal Highway
Location
34 North Coastal Highway
Midway GA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Cozy Bean Neighborhood Coffee House
Come in and enjoy!
JJ'S Bar And Grill
We specialize on Caribbean Cuisine but we also offer lots of American dishes. We have a full Bar and two event rooms. We do Dine-in, Take-out and deliveries to include catering to any type of event. We are located inside a hotel, so it makes it convenient for out of town visitors. We offer a hotel discount to our guests.
Doodles
Come in and enjoy!
Snazzy’s Hot Wings & Sassy Things
Come on in and enjoy!