Mighty Quinn's Barbeque

Open today 11:30 AM - 9:00 PM

2526 Reviews

850 Route 3 West

Clifton, NJ 07012

Popular Items

Dirty Fries$9.65
(spicy) Fries topped with Burnt Ends, Chile-Lime Sauce, scallions, and red onions.
Brisket Sausage$13.50
Made with all naturally raised beef and freshly ground spices. Served with an optional assortment of pickled veggies & slaw.
Crispy Spicy Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Crispy chicken sandwich topped with Chile-Lime Sauce and garnished with pickled cucumbers and slaw.
Brisket
Slow-smoked for 22 hours before being hand-carved. Served with an optional assortment of pickled veggies & slaw.
Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markTakeout

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm

850 Route 3 West, Clifton NJ 07012

