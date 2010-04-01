Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

South BBQ Restaurant

33 Reviews

$

396 South St

Newark, NJ 07105

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

1/2 Vaca(beef Ribs)
Combo De Puerco(pork & Chicken )
1/2 Pollo(chicken)

Breakfast All Day

Shrimp Omelette

$8.50

Cheese Omelette

$7.99

Omelette South Style

$7.99

Western Omelette

$7.99

Egg White Omelette

$6.99

Egg White Vegetable Omelette

$7.99

South St. Platter

$9.99

Two Eggs (Any Style)

$7.99

Three Eggs (Any Style) W/ Cheese

$8.50

Garden Omelette

$7.99

Regular Pancakes

$5.50

Soups

Chicken Soup

$3.99+

Seafood soup(friday only)

$4.99+

Chicken Soup (Copy)

$3.50+

Salada

Chicken Salad

$9.99

Picanha Top Loin Salad

$12.50

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.50

Caesar Salad Regular

$6.50

Tuna Salad

$8.99

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Shrimp Salada

$14.99

Appetizers

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$11.50

Chicken Fingers

$10.99

Shrimp Garlic

$14.99

Clams Garlic, Oil Cilantro

$14.99

Clams Spanish Style

$16.99

Mussels in Tomato Sauce

$12.99

Fried Calamari

$12.99

Tamales

$3.99

Humitas

$3.99

Grilled Sausage App

$10.99

Empanadas

$2.75

Coxinha

$3.25

Ceviches

Ceviche Ecuatoriano

Ceviche Ecuatoriano

$17.99
Peruvian Mix Ceviche

Peruvian Mix Ceviche

$19.99

Ceviche Peruano Pescado

$17.99

Ceviche Peruano Camaron

$17.99

Ceviche Peruano Pescado Y Camaron

$17.99

House Special BBQ

Whole BBQ Sausage(choriço)

$15.75

Pollo(chicken)

$17.99

1/2 Pollo(chicken)

$9.99

Costilla Puerco(pork Ribs)

$20.75

1/2 Puerco(pork Ribs)

$10.75

Vaca(beef Ribs)

$25.99
1/2 Vaca(beef Ribs)

1/2 Vaca(beef Ribs)

$12.99

Picanha(top Siloin)

$25.50

1/2 Picanha(top Sirloin)

$12.99

Rib Eye Steak

$27.99

Combos

Combo De Puerco(pork & Chicken )

$21.25
Combo De Vaca(chicken & Beef)

Combo De Vaca(chicken & Beef)

$26.25

Combo De Costillas(beef & Pork Ribs)

$27.50

Fish

Shrimp with Rice

$20.50

Broiled Flounder O Tilapia

$20.25

1/2 Broiled Flounder

$11.25

Fried Filet of Fish

$20.25

1/2 fried fillet of fish

$11.25

Asado Codfish

$22.99

Cosido Codfish

$22.99
Paella

Paella

$28.99

Seafood Mix

$27.99

Salmon

$23.99

1/2 Salmon

$11.99

Grilled Shrimp Platter

$20.25

Breaded Shrimp Platter

$20.50

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$8.99
Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$9.25

Tuna Sandwich

$8.75
Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$9.75

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$8.25

Chicken & Cheese Sandwich

$9.75
Cheese Steak

Cheese Steak

$9.99

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$8.50

Pork Sandwich

$8.50

Meat & Poultry

Chicken Picadinho

$17.99

1/2 Chicken Picadinho

$13.50

Pork Chops

$19.99

1/2 Pork Chops

$10.75

Pork Cubes

$18.99

Beef Cubes

$21.99
Mixed Meat w/ Shrimp(picadinho Mixto)

Mixed Meat w/ Shrimp(picadinho Mixto)

$25.25

Pork with Clams

$24.25

Pork Steak

$19.25

Grilled Chicken Breast

$19.75

1/2 Grilled Chicken Breast(pecho Pollo Asado)

$10.75

Garlic Chicken

$20.50

1/2 Garlic Chicken

$10.99

Chicken Bitoque

$20.75

Shell Steak with Egg

$18.50

T-Bone

$26.99

Steak Bitoque Style

$24.99

Chicken Marsala

$22.25

Sirloin Steak

$26.99

Beef Cubes Shrimp

$26.99

Chicken Pasariña

$18.99

Sides

Side Yellow Rice

$3.99

Side Beans

$3.99

Side Boiled Potatoes

$4.25

Side Fries

$4.25

Side Salad

$4.50

Side Vegetables

$4.25

Side Plantains

$4.25

Medium Salad

$7.99

Large Salad

$15.00

Aguacate

$4.50

1/2 aguacate

$2.50

Spanish Potatoes

$4.25

Medium Arroz Yellow

$7.00

Side Pikles

$3.55

Salada De Garbanzo

$4.50

Beans Large

$6.00

Large Rice Combo Tray

$13.00

White Rice

$3.00

Midium Ff

$7.00

Desserts

Strawberry Cheesecake

$3.99

Cheese Cake

$3.50

Tiramisu

$4.25

Tres Leches

$4.25

Flan

$3.99

Helado Salcedo

$2.50

Lava Cake

$5.99

Lemon Sorbet

$3.50

Chip Cookie Sandwich

$2.34

Twix

$2.50

Sponge Bob

$2.50

Cup Sundaee

$2.50

King Cone

$2.75

Hagen Daz

$3.50

Dolly Sandwich

$2.34

Omelettes lunch

Shrimp Omelettes

$9.99

Cheese Omelette

$8.99

Omelette South Style

$9.50

Vegetable Omelette

$8.99

Extras

Extra Beef Rib

$4.99

Extra Pork Rib

$3.50

1/2 Salmon Plain

$9.99

Eggs

$1.50

Extra $1

$1.00

Extra Pedaso Picanaha

$5.00

Garlic Sauce

$1.00

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Cup Ice

$1.00

Extra Pechuga Para Salada

$3.00

Cebolla Cruda

$2.00

Extra Bacon

$2.00

Extra Camaron

$7.00

Burger Lunch Time

Burger lunch

$7.99

Burger lunch chesse

$8.99

Burger South Style

$9.99

1/2 combos

1/2combo pork/chicken(pollo y pork

$11.99

1/2 Combo Beef/chicken(pollo Y Vaca)

$12.99

1/2 Combo Beef/pork(puerco Y Vaca)

$13.99

1/4 Pollo(chicken)

$6.99

Parillada de carne

Parrillada(chicken,pork Ribs,beef,picanha,sausage

$35.99

Beverages

Apple

$2.35

Diet lemon tea

$2.35

Malta

$2.60

Grapeade

$2.35

Half/half

$2.35

Kiwi strawberry

$2.35

Lemon tea

$2.35

Lemonade

$2.35

Mango

$2.35

Orange

$2.35

Peach

$2.35

Rasberry peach

$2.35

Snapple

$2.35

Gatorade

$2.30

Powerade

$2.30

Fruit Punch

$2.35

Chicha Limeña

$2.50

Limeña Passion Fruit

$2.50

Linaza

$2.50

Bottle Sodas

Fanta

$2.35

Pepsi

$2.35

Coke

$2.40

Diet coke

$2.35

Ginger ale

$2.30

Inca cola

$2.35

Sprite

$2.40

Guarana brazillia

$2.40

Manzana

$2.35

Tropical

$2.35

Can Sodas

Sprite

$1.30

Coke

$1.30

Ginger ale

$1.30

Diet coke

$1.30

Coke

$1.30

Sumol

$1.20

Tropical

$1.30

Manzana

$1.30

Coffees

Coffee

$1.85

Decaf Coffee

$1.85

Hot Chocolate (Small)

$2.00

Tea

$1.85

Galon

$2.99

Espresso

$1.85

Double Espresso

$3.60

Cappuccino

$3.50

Double Tea

$3.50

Cortado

$1.99

Galon Grande

$4.25

Coffee Large

$3.50

Hot Chocolate Large

$4.00

Energy Drinks

Monster

$3.25

Red Bull

$3.25

Mistic

Mango carrot

$2.45

Orange carrot

$2.45

Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.50

Blackberry Smoothie

$4.50

Mango Smoothie

$4.50

Papaya Smoothie

$4.50

Pineapple Smoothie

$4.50

Guanabana Smoothie

$4.50

Maracuya Smoothie

$4.50

Mix Smootie

$5.99

Special Drink

Special Drink

$4.75

Tropicana

Orange juice

$2.40

Cranberry juice

$2.40

Apple juice

$2.40

Waters

Agua castello

$2.20

Guiti

$2.40

Poland spring

$1.25

Large Bottle Soda

Lrg Bottle Coke

$4.00

Lrg Bottle Sprite

$4.00

Lrg Bottle Guarana

$4.00

Delivery Add ons

Plates

Ketchup

Knives

Forks

Spoons

Hot Sauce

Napkins

Cups

Roll

BBQ Sauce

Pan Extra

$0.50

No Platos

Oil Vinagre

Nada

Extra BBQ sauce$$

$0.25

Extra Hot Sauce $$

$0.25

Limon

Menu

Extra

$0.25

Bag

$0.30

No Sauces

Delivery fee

Delivery fee $5

$5.00

Delivery Fee $3

$3.00

Delivery Fee $4

$4.00

Delivery Fee $7

$7.00

Steak with onions

Salmon With Shrimp

$17.50

Chicken Breast With Shrimp

$15.50

Picanha With Shrimp

$16.99

Steak With Onions(steak Encebollado)

$12.99

Pork Steak Garlic Sauce Special

$13.99

1\2 Picadinho

$14.99

Filet Of Fish W/shrimp

$15.99

1/2 Filet Fried Fish/onions Peppers

$12.99

Lomito Saltado

$17.99

1/2Fried Chicken Plain

$9.99

1\2Fried Chicken/ff

$12.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

396 South St, Newark, NJ 07105

Directions

Gallery
South BBQ Restaurant image
South BBQ Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Nunzio's BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
2071 Springfield Ave. Vauxhall, NJ 07088
View restaurantnext
Kills Boro brewing co. - Craft House INC.
orange starNo Reviews
60 Van Duzer St Staten Island, NY 10301
View restaurantnext
Farside Tavern - Hoboken
orange star4.1 • 10
531 Washington Street Hoboken, NJ 07030
View restaurantnext
Mighty Quinn's Barbeque - Battery Park
orange star4.0 • 619
Brookfield Place 225 Liberty Street New York, NY 10281
View restaurantnext
Hometown Redhook
orange starNo Reviews
454 Van Brunt Street Brooklyn, NY 11231
View restaurantnext
Mighty Quinn's Barbeque - Clifton
orange star4.5 • 2,526
850 Route 3 West Clifton, NJ 07012
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Newark

Banzai Sushi & Hibachi Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,496
671 Market St Newark, NJ 07105
View restaurantnext
Snack Mania Brazilian Delights - Dine In Café
orange star4.7 • 1,223
374 South St Newark, NJ 07105
View restaurantnext
Go! Go! Curry! - Newark, NJ
orange star4.9 • 300
1 William St Newark, NJ 07102
View restaurantnext
No Pao
orange star4.7 • 227
108 Jabez St Newark, NJ 07105
View restaurantnext
Soul Sweet Boutique
orange star4.3 • 140
162-164 Van Buren St Newark, NJ 07105
View restaurantnext
Cerveja & Canela Steakhouse
orange star4.0 • 123
253 ferry st Newark, NJ 07105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Newark
Harrison
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Elizabeth
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
South Orange
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Union
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Maplewood
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Bloomfield
review star
No reviews yet
West Orange
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Secaucus
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston