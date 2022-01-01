- Home
Banzai Sushi & Hibachi Restaurant
1,496 Reviews
$$
671 Market St
Newark, NJ 07105
Beverages
Soft Drink
Bottle Soda
Water
Conpal
Snapple
Honest Tea
Tea
Lemonade
2 LSoda
Sparkling Water
Perrier
Tea For 2
Import Soda
Japanese Tea Bottle
Japanese Tea Can
Japanese Grape Juice
Japanese Seltzer Water
Ramune Soda
Calpico
Calpico Big
Matcha Late
Cold Appetizers
Salmon Tartare
salmon cubes marinated with spicy ponzu sauce, cucumber, avocado, scallions, and fish eggs on top
Tuna Tartare
tuna cubes, marinated with spicy ponzu sauce, cucumber, avocado, scallions and fish eggs on top
Mango Kani Salad
mango, crab, fish eggs, and spicy mayo
Spicy Seaweed Salad w/ Salmon
served with cucumber, fish eggs, salmon, and spicy mayo
Spicy Seaweed Salad w/ Tuna
served with cucumber, fish eggs, tuna and spicy mayo
Spicy Seaweed Salad w/ Crab
served with cucumber, fish eggs, crab, and spicy mayo
Jalapeño Salmon
thin slices of salmon, with jalapeños, scallions, and ponzu sauce on top
Jalapeño Yellowtail
thin slices of yellowtail, with jalapeños, scallions, and ponzu sauce on top
Kani Salad
crab, fish eggs, cucumber, and mild mayo
Seaweed Salad
Banzai Sushi Cake Crab
inside it comes with cucumber, avocado, crunchy with spicy crab, mild mayo, sweet sauce, and fish eggs on top
Banzai Sushi Cake Salmon
inside it comes with cucumber, avocado, crunchy, with spicy salmon, mild mayo, sweet sauce, and fish eggs on top
Banzai Sushi Cake Tuna
inside it comes with cucumber, avocado, crunchy, with spicy tuna, mild mayo, sweet sauce, and fish eggs on top
Banzai Sushi Cake Mix
Inside it comes with cucumber, avocado, crunchy, with mild mayo, sweet sauce, and fish eggs on top
Avocado Salad
green salad, avocado, with homemade ginger dressing on the side
Newark Joy
rice rolled in salmon, topped with a mixture of salmon and cream cheese, sweet sauce and scallions. ( 4 pcs )
Salmon Ceviche
salmon cubes marinated with banzai yuzu sauce, red onions, cucumber, and scallions
Tako - Su
tin sliced octopus, cucumber, dried seaweed, sesame seeds, with banzai ponzu sauce
Spicy Seaweed Salad
Salad
Hot Appetizers
Pork Gyoza
pan - fried chicken dumplings ( 6 pcs )
Vegetable Gyoza
pan - fried vegetable dumplings ( 6 pcs )
Chicken Gyoza
pan - fried chicken dumplings ( 6 pcs )
Shrimp Shumai
steamed shrimp dumplings ( 6 pcs )
Edamame
Spicy Lemon Edamame
Calamari Tempura
calamari tempura served with homemade ginger sauce
Japanese Sweet Potato Tempura
sweet potato tempura served with homemade ginger sauce
Shrimp Tempura & Vegetables
served with homemade ginger sauce
Vegetable Tempura
served with homemade ginger sauce
Beef Fried Rice
grilled fried rice, egg, and chopped vegetables with garlic flavored butter
Shrimp Fried Rice
grilled fried rice, egg, and chopped vegetables with garlic flavored butter
Chicken Fried Rice
grilled fried rice, egg, and chopped vegetables, with garlic flavored butter
Japanese Sautéed Udon Noodles
mixed with garlic flavored butter, soy sauce, and sesame seeds
Vegetable Fried Rice
Plain Fried Rice
Banzai Combos
Combo 1
Kamikaze Roll, Spicy tuna roll, Alaska Roll
Combo 2
Rainbow Roll, Spicy Salmon Roll, 6 pcs of Nigiri Sushi
Combo 3
Hinari Roll, Spicy Crab, 9 pcs of Sashimi, 6 pcs of Nigiri Sushi
Combo 4
Crunchy Roll, Shrimp tempura Roll, California roll
Combo 5
Dragon roll, Eel avocado Roll, Mango Salmon Roll
Combo 6
Butterfly Roll, NJ Roll, Philly Roll
Combo 10
Brazilian Roll, Market St Roll, Mango Tuna roll
Combo 11
Sunset roll, Philly Temaki, 4 pcs Salmon Nigiri Sushi
Combo 12
2 Philly Temaki, 2 pcs of Salmon Sashimi, 2 pcs White tuna Sashimi, The Mango California roll
Combo 13
10 pcs of Nigiri Sushi, California roll, Rainbow Roll
Combo 14
Sashimi Combination ( 15 pcs of sashimi served with steamed rice )
Combo 15
6 pcs of Nigiri Sushi, 9 pcs sashimi, Spicy Tuna Roll
Combo 16
Sushi Deluxe ( 10 pcs of Nigiri Sushi and Tuna Roll
Salmon Lovers
Special Sushi
Item
Specialty Rolls
Samba Roll
salmon tempura, fish eggs, cucumber, with torched salmon, banzai yummy sauce, sweet sauce, scallions, and massage on top
Crazy California roll
crab, cucumber, avocado, with fried sweet plantain, spicy mayo, sweet sauce, fish eggs, and scallions on top
Primavera Roll
shrimp tempura, mango, cream cheese, topped with avocado, spicy crab, and sweet sauce
Sp Honeymoon Roll
shrimp tempura, fish eggs, cucumber, mango, with tuna, salmon, and spicy mango sauce on top
Master Roll
Lobster tempura, spicy crab, cucumber, avocado, with mild mayo and sweet sauce on top
The Mango California roll
crab, cucumber, and mango, with seaweed on the outside
Caribbean Roll
smoke salmon, cream cheese, apple, mango, with fried sweet plantains, spicy mayo, sweet sauce, and crunchy on top
Spicy Girl
shrimp tempura, crab, cucumber, avocado, with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, sweet sauce, jalapeños, scallions, and fish eggs on top
Crazy Tuna Roll
spicy salmon, crab, salmon, avocado, with seared tuna, and scallions on top
Crazy Roll
spicy tuna, crunchy, crab, with salmon, eel, avocado, and sweet sauce on top
Amazing Roll ( BAKED )
shrimp tempura, crab, cucumber, avocado, with salmon, mild mayo, sweet sauce, scallions and fish eggs on top
King Dragon Roll
shrimp tempura, crab, cucumber, with grilled eel, avocado and sweet sauce on top
Black Ninja Roll
spicy tuna, crunchy avocado, cucumber, with eel, and sweet sauce on top
Yummy Roll
shrimp tempura, mango, spicy tuna, with melted mozzarella, sweet sauce, spicy mayo, scallions and fish eggs on top
Spicy Tiger Roll
shrimp tempura, mango, cream cheese, with spicy salmon, mild mayo, sriracha sauce, sweet sauce and crunchy on top
Kamikaze Roll
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish, crab, cucumber, avocado and fish eggs
Butterfly Roll
spicy salmon, crunchy, cucumber, avocado, with spicy tuna on top
NJ Roll
spicy tuna, mango, with crab, spicy mayo, sweet sauce, fish eggs and scallions on top
Market St Roll
eel, cream cheese, avocado, mango, with avocado and sweet sauce on top
Green Mountain Roll
spicy tuna, crunchy, cucumber, with avocado and sweet sauce on top
Spicy Rainbow Roll
spicy tuna, and cucumber, with tuna, salmon, yellowtail and avocado on top
Rainbow Roll
crab, cucumber, avocado, with tuna, salmon, white fish, and avocado on top
Crunchy Roll
shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, crab, with tempura flakes and sweet sauce on top
Dragon Roll
california roll, with eel, avocado and sweet sauce on top
Hinari Roll
shrimp tempura, crab, avocado and cucumber, with spicy crab and sweet sauce on top
Dancing Shrimp Roll
shrimp tempura, crab, cucumber, avocado, topped with steamed shrimp and avocado, and sweet sauce
Lion King Roll
shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, topped with spicy salmon, sweet sauce, and crunchy
Pink Panther Roll
shrimp tempura, spicy salmon, cucumber, with sweet sauce on top, wrapped in soy paper
Sunset Roll
spicy crab, cucumber, avocado, with salmon on top
Brazilian Roll
shrimp tempura, salmon, with a mixture of salmon and cream cheese, scallions and sweet sauce on top
Crazy Philly Roll
salmon, cream cheese, avocado, with jalapeño, spicy mayo, sweet sauce, and scallion on top with seaweed on the outside
Naruto Roll
tuna, salmon, crab, caviar, wrapped in cucumber, and served with banzai yuzu sauce
Crazy Dragon
crab, cucumber, avocado, with grilled eel, spicy mayo, sweet sauce, jalapeños, scallions, and fish eggs on top
Volcano Roll ( BAKED )
crab, mango, avocado, with a mixture of salmon, white fish, spicy mayo, sweet sauce, scallions, and fish eggs on top
American Dream Roll ( BAKED )
shrimp tempura, avocado, mango, crab, with smoked salmon, spicy mayo, sweet sauce, scallions, and fish eggs on top
Mango Madness Roll
shrimp tempura, cream cheese, salmon, with mozzarella, mango, crunchy, sweet sauce, and mild mayo on top
Spider Roll
made with seaweed on the outside, soft shell crab. cucumber, crab, avocado, and sweet sauce on top
Ferry St Roll
shrimp tempura, mango, eel, cream cheese, topped with banana tempura and sweet sauce
Fancy Roll
shrimp tempura, tuna, cream cheese, cucumber, with avocado, crunchy, and sweet sauce on top
Pollo Loco Roll
chicken tempura, avocado, crab, mango, cream cheese, with sweet sauce and mild mayo on top
Teriyaki Boy Roll
chicken teriyaki, cucumber, with avocado, and sweet sauce on top
Deep Fried Rolls
Samurai Roll
spicy tuna, mango, mozzarella, eel, crab, with sweet sauce, and spicy mayo on top
Crispy Crispy Roll
salmon, crab, avocado, with sweet sauce and spicy mayo on top
Godzilla Roll
salmon, crab, mango, cream cheese, with sweet sauce and scallions on top
Fantasy Roll
spicy tuna, mango, with spicy mayo, sweet sauce and spicy crab on top
Hot Philly Roll
salmon, cream cheese, with sweet sauce and scallions on top
Rio Roll
tilapia, crab, mango, cream cheese, with banzai yummy sauce, sweet sauce, fish eggs and scallions on top
167 Roll
spicy crab, cream cheese, mango, with mild mayo, spicy salmon, scallions and sweet sauce on top
Titanic Roll
tuna, white fish, salmon, eel, avocado, cream cheese, with sweet sauce on top
Ironbound Roll
shrimp, crab, mango, cream cheese, with sweet sauce, sriracha, mild mayo, and potato stick on top
King Kong Roll
tuna, salmon, whitefish, crab, with sweet sauce, and spicy mayo on top
Roulette Roll
salmon, cream cheese, avocado, with jalapeños, mild mayo, and sriracha on top
Splendid Roll
salmon, shrimp tempura, crab, cream cheese, with sweet sauce and crunchy on top
Classic Rolls & Hand Rolls
New York Roll
smoke salmon, cream cheese, and apple
Philly Roll
salmon, cream cheese, avocado, and scallions
Shrimp Tempura Roll
shrimp tempura, crab, cucumber, avocado, with sweet sauce on top
Mango Salmon Roll
mango and salmon
Mango Tuna Roll
mango and tuna
White Tuna and scallions Roll
white tuna with seaweed on the outside
Tuna Roll
tuna with seaweed on the outside
Spicy Tuna
spicy tuna and cucumber
Spicy White Tuna
spicy tuna and cucumber
Spicy Salmon
spicy salmon and cucumber
Spicy Yellowtail
spicy yellowtail and cucumber
Spicy Crab
spicy crab and cucumber
Spicy California
spicy crab, cucumber, and avocado
California Roll
crab, cucumber, and avocado
Alaska Roll
salmon avocado, cucumber
Salmon Roll
salmon with seaweed on the outside
Yellowtail & Scallion
yellowtail and scallions with seaweed on the outside
Eel Cucumber Roll
eel and cucumber
Smoke Salmon Roll
smoke salmon with seaweed on the outside
Crab Stick Roll
crab with seaweed on the outside
Salmon Tempura Roll
salmon tempura, cucumber, and sweet sauce on top
California Philly Roll
crab, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese
Boston Roll
steamed shrimp, cucumber, lettuce, and crab
Eel Avocado roll
eel and avocado with seaweed on the outside
Salmon Avocado roll
salmon and avocado
Tuna Avocado roll
tuna and avocado
Crab Tempura roll
crab, cucumber, and sweet sauce on top
Avocado Cucumber roll
avocado and cucumber
Mango roll
mango, cucumber, crunchy, with sweet sauce on top
Avocado roll
avocado with seaweed on the outside
Sweet Potato Tempura roll
sweet potato tempura with sweet sauce on top
Vegetable roll
cucumber, avocado, and seaweed salad
Cucumber Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
Chicken Tempura
Sushi & Sashimi
Banzai Soups
Miso Soup
soybean base, with scallions, tofu, and seaweed
Vegetable Udon
udon noodles, Japanese vegetables, and scallions
Chicken Udon
udon noodles, mixed vegetables, chicken thigh, and scallions
Tempura Udon
shrimp tempura, crab, udon noodles, mixed vegetables, and scallions
Spicy Seafood Soup
calamari, shrimp, salmon, scallions, mixed vegetables, and rice
Ramen Soup
Spicy Miso Soup
soybean base, with scallions, tofu, seaweed, and chili paste
Large Miso Soup
Large Spicy Miso Soup
Sushi Lunch Specials
Hibachi Lunch Specials
Hibachi Steak LUNCH
Hibachi Shrimp LUNCH
Hibachi Chicken LUNCH
Hibachi Calamari Steak LUNCH
Yakisoba LUNCH
Yaki Udon LUNCH
Teriyaki Steak LUNCH
Teriyaki Shrimp LUNCH
Teriyaki Chicken LUNCH
LUNCH SHRIMP YAKI UDON
LUNCH CHICKEN YAKI UDON
LUNCH STEAK YAKI UDON
Lunch Combos
Hibachi Entree
Filet Mignon
served with miso soup, steamed rice, hibachi vegetables, and homemade dipping sauces
Banzai Special
served with hibachi steak and shrimp, miso soup, steamed rice, hibachi vegetables, and homemade dipping sauce on the side
Hibachi Twin Lobster
served with grilled lobster tails, miso soup, steamed rice, hibachi vegetables, and homemade dipping sauces on top side
Banzai Supreme
served with filet mignon and lobster, miso soup, steamed rice, hibachi vegetables, and homemade dipping sauce on the top
Seafood Combination
served with grilled calamari and shrimp, miso soup, hibachi vegetables, and homemade dipping sauce on the side
Sriracha Chicken
served with spicy chicken breast, miso soup, steamed rice, hibachi vegetables, and homemade dipping sauce on the side
Hibachi Shrimp
served with hibachi shrimp, miso soup, steamed rice, hibachi vegetables, and homemade dipping sauces on the side
Hibachi Spicy Chicken
served with chicken breast, miso soup, steamed rice, hibachi vegetables, and homemade dipping sauces on the side
Hibachi Calamari Steak
served with calamari, miso soup, steamed rice, hibachi vegetables, and homemade dipping sauces on the side
Hibachi Steak
served with steak, miso soup, steamed rice, hibachi vegetables, and homemade dipping sauces on the side
Hibachi Fried Rice Mix
grilled fried rice, egg, chopped vegetables, with garlic flavored butter, chicken, beef, and shrimp ( served with miso soup )
Hibachi Chicken
Teriyaki Entrees
Teriyaki Special
served with grilled chicken and shrimp, miso soup, steamed rice, mixed vegetables, and mixed with homemade teriyaki sauce
Teriyaki Shrimp
served with shrimp, miso soup, steamed rice, mixed vegetables, and mixed with homemade teriyaki sauce,
Teriyaki Steak
served with steak, miso soup, steamed rice, mixed vegetables and mixed with homemade teriyaki sauce
Teriyaki Chicken
served with chicken thigh, miso soup, steamed rice, mixed vegetables, and mixed with homemade teriyaki sauce
Teriyaki Salmon
served with salmon, miso soup, steamed rice, mixed vegetables, and mixed with homemade teriyaki sauce
Teriyaki Tuna
served with tuna, miso soup, steamed rice, mixed vegetables, and mixed with homemade teriyaki sauce
Spicy Chicken Teriyaki
served with chicken thigh, miso soup, steamed rice, mixed vegetables, and mixed with homemade teriyaki sauce
Hibachi Noodles
Yakisoba Chicken
served with miso soup, mixed vegetables, and homemade ginger sauce
Yakisoba Shrimp
served with miso soup, mixed vegetables, and homemade ginger sauce
Yakisoba Steak
served with miso soup, mixed vegetables, and homemade ginger sauce
Yakisoba Mix
served with miso soup, mixed vegetables, and homemade ginger sauce
Chicken Yaki Udon
served with miso soup, mixed vegetables, and homemade ginger sauce
Steak Yaki Udon
served with miso soup, mixed vegetables, and homemade ginger sauce
Shrimp Yaki Udon
served with miso soup, mixed vegetables, and homemade ginger sauce
Mix Yaki Udon
served with miso soup, mixed vegetables, and homemade ginger sauce
Yakisoba Vegetables
Lunch Bento Box
Chicken Teriyaki Bento
served with steamed rice, fried shrimp shumai, California roll, salad, and orange
Steak Teriyaki Bento
Served with steamed rice, fried shrimp shumai, California roll, salad, and oranger
Shrimp Teriyaki Bento
served with steamed rice, fried shrimp shumai, California roll, salad, and orange
Salmon Teriyaki Bento
served with steamed rice, fried shrimp shumai, California roll, salad, and orange
Desserts
Banzai Poke Bowls
Super Salmon Poke Bowl
Salmon, Spicy Salmon, Avocado, Corn, Scallions
Brazilian Poke Bowl
A mixture of salmon and cream cheese, scallions, and sweet sauce
Trio Fish Poke Bowl
tuna, salmon, tilapia, avocado, seaweed, scallions
Spicy Trio Poke Bowl
spicy tuna, spicy salmon, spicy crab, avocado, cucumber, red onion, edamame
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:45 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:45 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:45 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:45 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
671 Market St, Newark, NJ 07105