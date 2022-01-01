Banzai Sushi & Hibachi Restaurant imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Dessert & Ice Cream

Banzai Sushi & Hibachi Restaurant

1,496 Reviews

$$

671 Market St

Newark, NJ 07105

Order Again

Beverages

Soft Drink

$2.00

Bottle Soda

$3.00

Water

$1.75

Conpal

$2.00

Snapple

$2.50

Honest Tea

$3.50

Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

2 LSoda

$6.00

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Perrier

$2.75

Tea For 2

$5.00

Import Soda

$2.50

Japanese Tea Bottle

$3.75

Japanese Tea Can

$2.75

Japanese Grape Juice

$3.50

Japanese Seltzer Water

$3.50

Ramune Soda

$4.50

Calpico

$4.25

Calpico Big

$8.00

Matcha Late

$3.00

Cold Appetizers

Salmon Tartare

$16.95

salmon cubes marinated with spicy ponzu sauce, cucumber, avocado, scallions, and fish eggs on top

Tuna Tartare

$16.95

tuna cubes, marinated with spicy ponzu sauce, cucumber, avocado, scallions and fish eggs on top

Mango Kani Salad

$7.25

mango, crab, fish eggs, and spicy mayo

Spicy Seaweed Salad w/ Salmon

$8.95

served with cucumber, fish eggs, salmon, and spicy mayo

Spicy Seaweed Salad w/ Tuna

$8.95

served with cucumber, fish eggs, tuna and spicy mayo

Spicy Seaweed Salad w/ Crab

$7.95

served with cucumber, fish eggs, crab, and spicy mayo

Jalapeño Salmon

$15.95

thin slices of salmon, with jalapeños, scallions, and ponzu sauce on top

Jalapeño Yellowtail

$15.95

thin slices of yellowtail, with jalapeños, scallions, and ponzu sauce on top

Kani Salad

$6.95

crab, fish eggs, cucumber, and mild mayo

Seaweed Salad

$6.50

Banzai Sushi Cake Crab

$14.95

inside it comes with cucumber, avocado, crunchy with spicy crab, mild mayo, sweet sauce, and fish eggs on top

Banzai Sushi Cake Salmon

$15.95

inside it comes with cucumber, avocado, crunchy, with spicy salmon, mild mayo, sweet sauce, and fish eggs on top

Banzai Sushi Cake Tuna

$16.95

inside it comes with cucumber, avocado, crunchy, with spicy tuna, mild mayo, sweet sauce, and fish eggs on top

Banzai Sushi Cake Mix

$17.95

Inside it comes with cucumber, avocado, crunchy, with mild mayo, sweet sauce, and fish eggs on top

Avocado Salad

$6.95

green salad, avocado, with homemade ginger dressing on the side

Newark Joy

$14.95

rice rolled in salmon, topped with a mixture of salmon and cream cheese, sweet sauce and scallions. ( 4 pcs )

Salmon Ceviche

$14.95

salmon cubes marinated with banzai yuzu sauce, red onions, cucumber, and scallions

Tako - Su

$10.95

tin sliced octopus, cucumber, dried seaweed, sesame seeds, with banzai ponzu sauce

Spicy Seaweed Salad

$6.95

Salad

$2.75

Hot Appetizers

Pork Gyoza

$6.95

pan - fried chicken dumplings ( 6 pcs )

Vegetable Gyoza

$6.50

pan - fried vegetable dumplings ( 6 pcs )

Chicken Gyoza

$6.95

pan - fried chicken dumplings ( 6 pcs )

Shrimp Shumai

$5.75

steamed shrimp dumplings ( 6 pcs )

Edamame

$5.25

Spicy Lemon Edamame

$6.25

Calamari Tempura

$9.95

calamari tempura served with homemade ginger sauce

Japanese Sweet Potato Tempura

$8.95

sweet potato tempura served with homemade ginger sauce

Shrimp Tempura & Vegetables

$10.95

served with homemade ginger sauce

Vegetable Tempura

$8.95

served with homemade ginger sauce

Beef Fried Rice

$6.50

grilled fried rice, egg, and chopped vegetables with garlic flavored butter

Shrimp Fried Rice

$6.75

grilled fried rice, egg, and chopped vegetables with garlic flavored butter

Chicken Fried Rice

$6.25

grilled fried rice, egg, and chopped vegetables, with garlic flavored butter

Japanese Sautéed Udon Noodles

$6.95

mixed with garlic flavored butter, soy sauce, and sesame seeds

Vegetable Fried Rice

$4.95

Plain Fried Rice

$4.95

Banzai Combos

Combo 1

$24.95

Kamikaze Roll, Spicy tuna roll, Alaska Roll

Combo 2

$29.95

Rainbow Roll, Spicy Salmon Roll, 6 pcs of Nigiri Sushi

Combo 3

$35.95

Hinari Roll, Spicy Crab, 9 pcs of Sashimi, 6 pcs of Nigiri Sushi

Combo 4

$27.95

Crunchy Roll, Shrimp tempura Roll, California roll

Combo 5

$26.95

Dragon roll, Eel avocado Roll, Mango Salmon Roll

Combo 6

$34.95

Butterfly Roll, NJ Roll, Philly Roll

Combo 10

$34.95

Brazilian Roll, Market St Roll, Mango Tuna roll

Combo 11

$28.95

Sunset roll, Philly Temaki, 4 pcs Salmon Nigiri Sushi

Combo 12

$36.95

2 Philly Temaki, 2 pcs of Salmon Sashimi, 2 pcs White tuna Sashimi, The Mango California roll

Combo 13

$36.95

10 pcs of Nigiri Sushi, California roll, Rainbow Roll

Combo 14

$25.95

Sashimi Combination ( 15 pcs of sashimi served with steamed rice )

Combo 15

$28.95

6 pcs of Nigiri Sushi, 9 pcs sashimi, Spicy Tuna Roll

Combo 16

$24.95

Sushi Deluxe ( 10 pcs of Nigiri Sushi and Tuna Roll

Salmon Lovers

$25.95

Special Sushi

$35.00

Specialty Rolls

Samba Roll

$15.95

salmon tempura, fish eggs, cucumber, with torched salmon, banzai yummy sauce, sweet sauce, scallions, and massage on top

Crazy California roll

$15.95

crab, cucumber, avocado, with fried sweet plantain, spicy mayo, sweet sauce, fish eggs, and scallions on top

Primavera Roll

$15.95

shrimp tempura, mango, cream cheese, topped with avocado, spicy crab, and sweet sauce

Sp Honeymoon Roll

$15.95

shrimp tempura, fish eggs, cucumber, mango, with tuna, salmon, and spicy mango sauce on top

Master Roll

$21.95

Lobster tempura, spicy crab, cucumber, avocado, with mild mayo and sweet sauce on top

The Mango California roll

$14.95

crab, cucumber, and mango, with seaweed on the outside

Caribbean Roll

$15.95

smoke salmon, cream cheese, apple, mango, with fried sweet plantains, spicy mayo, sweet sauce, and crunchy on top

Spicy Girl

$16.25

shrimp tempura, crab, cucumber, avocado, with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, sweet sauce, jalapeños, scallions, and fish eggs on top

Crazy Tuna Roll

$15.95

spicy salmon, crab, salmon, avocado, with seared tuna, and scallions on top

Crazy Roll

$15.95

spicy tuna, crunchy, crab, with salmon, eel, avocado, and sweet sauce on top

Amazing Roll ( BAKED )

$16.95

shrimp tempura, crab, cucumber, avocado, with salmon, mild mayo, sweet sauce, scallions and fish eggs on top

King Dragon Roll

$15.95

shrimp tempura, crab, cucumber, with grilled eel, avocado and sweet sauce on top

Black Ninja Roll

$15.95

spicy tuna, crunchy avocado, cucumber, with eel, and sweet sauce on top

Yummy Roll

$15.95

shrimp tempura, mango, spicy tuna, with melted mozzarella, sweet sauce, spicy mayo, scallions and fish eggs on top

Spicy Tiger Roll

$15.95

shrimp tempura, mango, cream cheese, with spicy salmon, mild mayo, sriracha sauce, sweet sauce and crunchy on top

Kamikaze Roll

$15.95

tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish, crab, cucumber, avocado and fish eggs

Butterfly Roll

$15.95

spicy salmon, crunchy, cucumber, avocado, with spicy tuna on top

NJ Roll

$15.95

spicy tuna, mango, with crab, spicy mayo, sweet sauce, fish eggs and scallions on top

Market St Roll

$15.95

eel, cream cheese, avocado, mango, with avocado and sweet sauce on top

Green Mountain Roll

$15.95

spicy tuna, crunchy, cucumber, with avocado and sweet sauce on top

Spicy Rainbow Roll

$15.95

spicy tuna, and cucumber, with tuna, salmon, yellowtail and avocado on top

Rainbow Roll

$14.95

crab, cucumber, avocado, with tuna, salmon, white fish, and avocado on top

Crunchy Roll

$14.95

shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, crab, with tempura flakes and sweet sauce on top

Dragon Roll

$15.45

california roll, with eel, avocado and sweet sauce on top

Hinari Roll

$15.25

shrimp tempura, crab, avocado and cucumber, with spicy crab and sweet sauce on top

Dancing Shrimp Roll

$15.95

shrimp tempura, crab, cucumber, avocado, topped with steamed shrimp and avocado, and sweet sauce

Lion King Roll

$15.95

shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, topped with spicy salmon, sweet sauce, and crunchy

Pink Panther Roll

$14.95

shrimp tempura, spicy salmon, cucumber, with sweet sauce on top, wrapped in soy paper

Sunset Roll

$15.25

spicy crab, cucumber, avocado, with salmon on top

Brazilian Roll

$15.95

shrimp tempura, salmon, with a mixture of salmon and cream cheese, scallions and sweet sauce on top

Crazy Philly Roll

$15.95

salmon, cream cheese, avocado, with jalapeño, spicy mayo, sweet sauce, and scallion on top with seaweed on the outside

Naruto Roll

$14.95

tuna, salmon, crab, caviar, wrapped in cucumber, and served with banzai yuzu sauce

Crazy Dragon

$15.45

crab, cucumber, avocado, with grilled eel, spicy mayo, sweet sauce, jalapeños, scallions, and fish eggs on top

Volcano Roll ( BAKED )

$16.95

crab, mango, avocado, with a mixture of salmon, white fish, spicy mayo, sweet sauce, scallions, and fish eggs on top

American Dream Roll ( BAKED )

$14.95

shrimp tempura, avocado, mango, crab, with smoked salmon, spicy mayo, sweet sauce, scallions, and fish eggs on top

Mango Madness Roll

$15.95

shrimp tempura, cream cheese, salmon, with mozzarella, mango, crunchy, sweet sauce, and mild mayo on top

Spider Roll

$15.95

made with seaweed on the outside, soft shell crab. cucumber, crab, avocado, and sweet sauce on top

Ferry St Roll

$14.95

shrimp tempura, mango, eel, cream cheese, topped with banana tempura and sweet sauce

Fancy Roll

$14.95

shrimp tempura, tuna, cream cheese, cucumber, with avocado, crunchy, and sweet sauce on top

Pollo Loco Roll

$14.95

chicken tempura, avocado, crab, mango, cream cheese, with sweet sauce and mild mayo on top

Teriyaki Boy Roll

$14.95

chicken teriyaki, cucumber, with avocado, and sweet sauce on top

Deep Fried Rolls

Samurai Roll

$16.95

spicy tuna, mango, mozzarella, eel, crab, with sweet sauce, and spicy mayo on top

Crispy Crispy Roll

$14.95

salmon, crab, avocado, with sweet sauce and spicy mayo on top

Godzilla Roll

$16.95

salmon, crab, mango, cream cheese, with sweet sauce and scallions on top

Fantasy Roll

$16.45

spicy tuna, mango, with spicy mayo, sweet sauce and spicy crab on top

Hot Philly Roll

$14.95

salmon, cream cheese, with sweet sauce and scallions on top

Rio Roll

$16.95

tilapia, crab, mango, cream cheese, with banzai yummy sauce, sweet sauce, fish eggs and scallions on top

167 Roll

$16.95

spicy crab, cream cheese, mango, with mild mayo, spicy salmon, scallions and sweet sauce on top

Titanic Roll

$16.95

tuna, white fish, salmon, eel, avocado, cream cheese, with sweet sauce on top

Ironbound Roll

$16.95

shrimp, crab, mango, cream cheese, with sweet sauce, sriracha, mild mayo, and potato stick on top

King Kong Roll

$16.95

tuna, salmon, whitefish, crab, with sweet sauce, and spicy mayo on top

Roulette Roll

$15.95

salmon, cream cheese, avocado, with jalapeños, mild mayo, and sriracha on top

Splendid Roll

$15.95

salmon, shrimp tempura, crab, cream cheese, with sweet sauce and crunchy on top

Classic Rolls & Hand Rolls

New York Roll

$7.25

smoke salmon, cream cheese, and apple

Philly Roll

$7.50

salmon, cream cheese, avocado, and scallions

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.50

shrimp tempura, crab, cucumber, avocado, with sweet sauce on top

Mango Salmon Roll

$7.25

mango and salmon

Mango Tuna Roll

$7.25

mango and tuna

White Tuna and scallions Roll

$6.95

white tuna with seaweed on the outside

Tuna Roll

$5.95

tuna with seaweed on the outside

Spicy Tuna

$6.95

spicy tuna and cucumber

Spicy White Tuna

$6.95

spicy tuna and cucumber

Spicy Salmon

$6.95

spicy salmon and cucumber

Spicy Yellowtail

$6.95

spicy yellowtail and cucumber

Spicy Crab

$6.95

spicy crab and cucumber

Spicy California

$7.25

spicy crab, cucumber, and avocado

California Roll

$6.75

crab, cucumber, and avocado

Alaska Roll

$6.95

salmon avocado, cucumber

Salmon Roll

$5.95

salmon with seaweed on the outside

Yellowtail & Scallion

$6.95

yellowtail and scallions with seaweed on the outside

Eel Cucumber Roll

$6.95

eel and cucumber

Smoke Salmon Roll

$6.95

smoke salmon with seaweed on the outside

Crab Stick Roll

$5.50

crab with seaweed on the outside

Salmon Tempura Roll

$7.95

salmon tempura, cucumber, and sweet sauce on top

California Philly Roll

$7.25

crab, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese

Boston Roll

$7.95

steamed shrimp, cucumber, lettuce, and crab

Eel Avocado roll

$7.25

eel and avocado with seaweed on the outside

Salmon Avocado roll

$6.95

salmon and avocado

Tuna Avocado roll

$6.99

tuna and avocado

Crab Tempura roll

$7.25

crab, cucumber, and sweet sauce on top

Avocado Cucumber roll

$5.50

avocado and cucumber

Mango roll

$5.95

mango, cucumber, crunchy, with sweet sauce on top

Avocado roll

$5.25

avocado with seaweed on the outside

Sweet Potato Tempura roll

$5.95

sweet potato tempura with sweet sauce on top

Vegetable roll

$5.95

cucumber, avocado, and seaweed salad

Cucumber Roll

$5.25

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.95

Chicken Tempura

$7.75

Sushi & Sashimi

Tuna

$5.95

Smoked Salmon

$5.95

Yellowtail

$5.95

Eel

$5.95

Salmon

$5.95

Shrimp

$5.25

Tilapia

$5.25

White Tuna

$5.95

Crab

$5.25

Flying Fish Roes

$5.95

Octopus

$5.95

Banzai Soups

Miso Soup

$3.50

soybean base, with scallions, tofu, and seaweed

Vegetable Udon

$8.75

udon noodles, Japanese vegetables, and scallions

Chicken Udon

$10.95

udon noodles, mixed vegetables, chicken thigh, and scallions

Tempura Udon

$11.25

shrimp tempura, crab, udon noodles, mixed vegetables, and scallions

Spicy Seafood Soup

$15.95

calamari, shrimp, salmon, scallions, mixed vegetables, and rice

Ramen Soup

$14.95

Spicy Miso Soup

$4.95

soybean base, with scallions, tofu, seaweed, and chili paste

Large Miso Soup

$8.95

Large Spicy Miso Soup

$10.95

Sushi Lunch Specials

SPECIAL #1

$13.95

6 pcs of nigiri sushi and spicy tuna roll

SPECIAL #2

$12.95

6 pcs of nigiri sushi and California roll

SPECIAL #3

$14.95

12 pcs of assorted sashimi with steamed rice

Hibachi Lunch Specials

Hibachi Steak LUNCH

$12.95

Hibachi Shrimp LUNCH

$13.95

Hibachi Chicken LUNCH

$10.95

Hibachi Calamari Steak LUNCH

$13.95

Yakisoba LUNCH

$10.95

Yaki Udon LUNCH

$10.95

Teriyaki Steak LUNCH

$12.95

Teriyaki Shrimp LUNCH

$13.95

Teriyaki Chicken LUNCH

$11.95

LUNCH SHRIMP YAKI UDON

$10.95

LUNCH CHICKEN YAKI UDON

$10.95

LUNCH STEAK YAKI UDON

$10.95

Lunch Combos

Lunch Combo of 2

$12.95

Lunch Combo of 3

$14.95

Hibachi Entree

Filet Mignon

$24.95

served with miso soup, steamed rice, hibachi vegetables, and homemade dipping sauces

Banzai Special

$24.95

served with hibachi steak and shrimp, miso soup, steamed rice, hibachi vegetables, and homemade dipping sauce on the side

Hibachi Twin Lobster

$30.95

served with grilled lobster tails, miso soup, steamed rice, hibachi vegetables, and homemade dipping sauces on top side

Banzai Supreme

$33.95

served with filet mignon and lobster, miso soup, steamed rice, hibachi vegetables, and homemade dipping sauce on the top

Seafood Combination

$25.95

served with grilled calamari and shrimp, miso soup, hibachi vegetables, and homemade dipping sauce on the side

Sriracha Chicken

$15.95

served with spicy chicken breast, miso soup, steamed rice, hibachi vegetables, and homemade dipping sauce on the side

Hibachi Shrimp

$18.95

served with hibachi shrimp, miso soup, steamed rice, hibachi vegetables, and homemade dipping sauces on the side

Hibachi Spicy Chicken

$16.95

served with chicken breast, miso soup, steamed rice, hibachi vegetables, and homemade dipping sauces on the side

Hibachi Calamari Steak

$18.95

served with calamari, miso soup, steamed rice, hibachi vegetables, and homemade dipping sauces on the side

Hibachi Steak

$18.95

served with steak, miso soup, steamed rice, hibachi vegetables, and homemade dipping sauces on the side

Hibachi Fried Rice Mix

$17.95

grilled fried rice, egg, chopped vegetables, with garlic flavored butter, chicken, beef, and shrimp ( served with miso soup )

Hibachi Chicken

$15.95

Teriyaki Entrees

Teriyaki Special

$24.95

served with grilled chicken and shrimp, miso soup, steamed rice, mixed vegetables, and mixed with homemade teriyaki sauce

Teriyaki Shrimp

$18.95

served with shrimp, miso soup, steamed rice, mixed vegetables, and mixed with homemade teriyaki sauce,

Teriyaki Steak

$18.95

served with steak, miso soup, steamed rice, mixed vegetables and mixed with homemade teriyaki sauce

Teriyaki Chicken

$15.95

served with chicken thigh, miso soup, steamed rice, mixed vegetables, and mixed with homemade teriyaki sauce

Teriyaki Salmon

$18.95

served with salmon, miso soup, steamed rice, mixed vegetables, and mixed with homemade teriyaki sauce

Teriyaki Tuna

$18.95

served with tuna, miso soup, steamed rice, mixed vegetables, and mixed with homemade teriyaki sauce

Spicy Chicken Teriyaki

$16.95

served with chicken thigh, miso soup, steamed rice, mixed vegetables, and mixed with homemade teriyaki sauce

Hibachi Noodles

Yakisoba Chicken

$15.95

served with miso soup, mixed vegetables, and homemade ginger sauce

Yakisoba Shrimp

$17.95

served with miso soup, mixed vegetables, and homemade ginger sauce

Yakisoba Steak

$16.95

served with miso soup, mixed vegetables, and homemade ginger sauce

Yakisoba Mix

$19.95

served with miso soup, mixed vegetables, and homemade ginger sauce

Chicken Yaki Udon

$16.95

served with miso soup, mixed vegetables, and homemade ginger sauce

Steak Yaki Udon

$17.95

served with miso soup, mixed vegetables, and homemade ginger sauce

Shrimp Yaki Udon

$18.95

served with miso soup, mixed vegetables, and homemade ginger sauce

Mix Yaki Udon

$20.95

served with miso soup, mixed vegetables, and homemade ginger sauce

Yakisoba Vegetables

$14.95

Lunch Bento Box

Chicken Teriyaki Bento

$12.95

served with steamed rice, fried shrimp shumai, California roll, salad, and orange

Steak Teriyaki Bento

$13.95

Served with steamed rice, fried shrimp shumai, California roll, salad, and oranger

Shrimp Teriyaki Bento

$14.95

served with steamed rice, fried shrimp shumai, California roll, salad, and orange

Salmon Teriyaki Bento

$14.95

served with steamed rice, fried shrimp shumai, California roll, salad, and orange

Desserts

Banana Tempura

$6.95

Vanilla Ice Cream 🍧

$2.75

Oreo Tempura

$7.95

Mochi Ice Cream

$4.25

Pastel De Nata Tempura

$8.95

Crepe Cake

Banzai Poke Bowls

Super Salmon Poke Bowl

$17.95

Salmon, Spicy Salmon, Avocado, Corn, Scallions

Brazilian Poke Bowl

$16.95

A mixture of salmon and cream cheese, scallions, and sweet sauce

Trio Fish Poke Bowl

$15.95

tuna, salmon, tilapia, avocado, seaweed, scallions

Spicy Trio Poke Bowl

$16.95

spicy tuna, spicy salmon, spicy crab, avocado, cucumber, red onion, edamame

Extras

Spicy Mayo

$0.75

Eel Sauce

$0.75

Sriracha Sauce

$0.75

Ginger Sauce

$0.75

Mustard Sauce

$0.75

Ginger Dressing

$0.75

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.75

Banzai Yuzu Sauce

$0.75

Ponzu Sauce

$0.75

Garlic Butter

$0.75

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Extra Soy Sauce

$0.50

Extra Ginger

$0.75

Yummy Sauce

$0.75

Wasabi

$0.50
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

671 Market St, Newark, NJ 07105

Directions

