MIKE'S BBQ Mesquite Wood Grill

We're the BEST BBQ restaurant in North County San Diego! Serving up delicious eats right off our mesquite wood grill. Online menu through a third party is limited to select items, If you would like to order off our full menu, please come in or call to place your order. We are open for full service indoor dine-in & outdoor patio seating is available as well. Thank you for choosing Mike's BBQ!

1356 West Valley Pkwy

Popular Items

1/2 Rack Baby Back Ribs$21.99
1/2 of a rack, mesquite wood grilled, super tender & lean. comes with 2 small or 1 large side, garlic bread & your choice of BBQ sauce
Wings$6.50
A mix of meaty drums & flats deep fried and smothered in your choice of sauce, served with carrots, celery, and ranch or blue cheese
Corn Bread$4.49
Texas Toast$3.49
SINGLE BUN$0.60
Full Rack Baby Back Ribs$28.99
Full rack, mesquite wood grilled, super tender & lean. comes with 2 small or 1 large side, garlic bread & your choice of BBQ sauce
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.50
Juicy, tender pulled pork with your choice of bread, BBQ sauce, and one small side
QUART SIDE (FEEDS UP TO 4)$14.99
Signature Tri-Tip Sandwich$15.50
Our signature tri-tip sliced to perfection with your bread, BBQ sauce, and one small side
Brisket Sandwich$16.50
Perfectly-sliced brisket with your choice of bread, BBQ sauce, and one small side
Location

Escondido CA

