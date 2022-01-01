Go
Milk Street Cafe

Milk Street Cafe first opened its doors in Boston on November 21, 1981 and has been proud to serve the finest house made foods ever since. Milk Street Cafe is an upscale casual restaurant and one of the premier corporate caterers in Boston. Milk Street Cafe is known for an unmatched commitment to beautifully prepared, delicious, healthy and wholesome foods as well as our famous Brownie Points Program.

PIZZA • SOUPS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

50 Milk St • $$

Avg 4.2 (290 reviews)

Popular Items

Market (Dairy/Vegetarian)
Chips$2.00
Bottled
Hot Coffee
Signature (Meat)
Chocolate Chip Cookie(P)$1.95
Market (Dairy/Vegetarian)
Bagels$2.15
Signature (Meat)
Pastry
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

50 Milk St

Boston MA

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

