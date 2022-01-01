Go
Mod Espresso

Mod Espresso is a warm welcome to Modern Relik, with the scent of coffee and fresh breads greeting clients as they enter. A neighborhood spot where locals stop each day for a quick shot of espresso or a long, lingering conversation with friends. Mod Espresso also showcases Modern Relik table-top wares that are available in the store for purchase.

485 Harrison Ave

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)

Popular Items

Turtle Latte$5.00
espresso shot with steamed milk topped with a light layer of foam infused with Monin gourmet chocolate, caramel and hazelnut syrups
Iced Latte$5.50
iced espresso shot with milk topped with a light layer of foam.
Iced Matcha$6.00
Belgium Waffle$15.00
berries, maple syrup or raspberry puree, powdered sugar.
Salmon Toast$13.00
smoked salmon with goat cheese, cucumbers, capers, micro-greens, pinch of black pepper and chives on sourdough
Cappuccino$5.00
Avocado Toast$11.00
spicy labneh, cucumber, and micro-greens on 7-grain with a side of tomatoes
Latte$5.00
Grilled Cheese & Fig$12.00
brie, mozzarella, fig spread
Cold Brew$4.00
Takeout

Location

485 Harrison Ave

Boston MA

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
