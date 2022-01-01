Go
Toast

Modern Times [North Park]

We are open Wednesday through Sunday 12p-8p. Stop in for a pint, or place your order ahead of time for quick and easy pickup

3000 Upas Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Oracolo-6PK$15.00
Our latest collab with our friends at Wayfinder and Heater Allen is a crisp and gloriously hoppy Italian-style pils that showcases some extremely choice American grown hops (Super Saaz & Crystal specifically) with a supporting cast of classic German hop varieties. Prepare thy thirst for a thorough smiting.
ABV: 4.8%
Galactic Filaments w/ Yuzu & Chamomile-375ml$14.00
This beer is our take on Belgian-style witbier, an artfully choreographed dance of citrus and botanicals that would blow NSYNC out of the water. We started this glorious beverage with pilsner malt, unmalted wheat, and rolled oats, which eventually found its way into our foeders. Yuzu and chamomile entered the fray, resulting in a stunningly refreshing beverage that’s as beautifully aromatic as it is tasty, with floral notes of tea and honeysuckle and citrusy brightness, plus a little funk. We think you’re really going to dig it.
ABV: 5.8%
THROWBACK SLIDER$7.00
SMASHED IMPOSSIBLE PATTY • CHAO CHEESE • YELLOW MUSTARD • KETCHUP • PICKLE • MINCED ONION • BUTTER STEAMED BUN |
100% plant based.
CLASSIC MUNCHWRAP$14.00
SEASONED IMPOSSIBLE TACO MIX • CHEESE SAUCE • CREAMY CHIPOTLE SAUCE • CRISPY CORN TORTILLA • SHREDDED LETTUCE • PICO • CASHEW SOUR CREAM • WRAPPED & GRILLED IN A FLOUR TORTILLA |
100% plant based.
Sticker-ESOP$1.00
Beastmonster: Espresso Macaroon-12oz Can$16.25
12oz CAN - This blended imperial stout was aged in bourbon barrels from 10-12 months and subsequently loaded with hundreds of pounds of toasted coconut flakes and house-roasted Guardian Spirit coffee. The end result is an amalgam of dark, roasty coffees and malts, coconut, and chocolate that’s as luxurious as it is decadent. ABV: 12.3%
SIDE OF HOT SAUCE
Mega Devil's Teeth BA w/NOLA Coffee-12oz Can$16.25
Tentbier-19.2oz Can$4.25
This collaboration with the homies at Heater Allen is a take on a traditional Festbier. Brewed with a nearly-even blend of Vienna & pilsner malts and a sprinkling of Munich & Carabohemian, the beer was then hopped with a dash of German Tettnang. The result is pretty much liquid gold, with beautiful notes of honeysuckle, allspice, and light biscuit, and a touch of hazelnut on the nose. ABV: 5%
Sparkle Nectar: Caught in the Rain-16oz Can$6.25
**Sparkle Nectar MUST be stored cold at all times. It contains absurd amounts of fruit puree that can--and will--continue to ferment in the can. This can lead to over-carbonation and possibly even the cans bursting open if they are not kept cold. Additionally, due to the aforementioned absurd amounts of puree, some fruit may settle at the bottom of the can. After opening, you should pour half the beer into a glass, then gently shake the remaining contents of the can before pouring the rest.
One part piña colada, one part seltzer, one part smoothie, 100% awesome. Ready your palate for a sparkling, luxurious blastwave of pineapple, coconut, and lime.
ABV: 5%
See full menu

Location

3000 Upas Street

San Diego CA

Sunday6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cori Trattoria Pastificio

No reviews yet

A Genuine Italian Trattoria, located in the Heart of North Park San Diego.

The Smoking Goat

No reviews yet

The Smoking Goat is a warm and inviting restaurant that will provide a memorable experience for you and your loved ones.

Dunedin New Zealand Eats

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Bluefoot Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston