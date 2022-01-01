MOJO No. 4
MOJO no. 4 in Jacksonville's Avondale neighborhood is our fourth location, which opened in 2011. “Mojo” comes from the Blues, denoting a good luck feeling or vibe. When paired with barbecue, a divergent atmosphere erupts.
3572 St Johns Ave
3572 St Johns Ave
Jacksonville FL
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
