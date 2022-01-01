Go
MOJO No. 4

MOJO no. 4 in Jacksonville's Avondale neighborhood is our fourth location, which opened in 2011. “Mojo” comes from the Blues, denoting a good luck feeling or vibe. When paired with barbecue, a divergent atmosphere erupts.

3572 St Johns Ave

Popular Items

Mojo Q Salad$16.00
Any combination of pulled pork, beef brisket, turkey breast, or pulled chicken served on a bed of romaine, jack & cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cukes and croutons
Pulled Pork Quesadilla$11.00
Pulled pork, Mojo BBQ sauce, jack & cheddar cheese
Pulled Pork Shoulder$16.00
Beef Brisket$19.00
Sweet Tea$3.25
Two-Meat Combo$19.00
A choice of two meats served with two homemade sides and texas toast
Grilled Salmon Salad$19.00
Grilled salmon on a large house salad
Smoked Turkey Breast$17.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.50
Wings$13.00
Smoked then flash fried, served with celery and bleu cheese
Jacksonville FL

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 am
