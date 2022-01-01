Molly Malone's

Bacari

No reviews yet

Bacari W. 3rd is a Venetian-inspired small plates restaurant featuring Mediterranean-influenced dishes by Chef Lior Hillel. We are the fifth restaurant of the Kronfli Brothers, a family-owned, growing group of restaurants in the Los Angeles area. Offering a rotating curation of small-production wines and eclectic beers from around the world, we are also known for our one-of-a-kind 90-minute open bar special. Our team provides warm hospitality in our comfortable, dining room marked by our beautiful garden, rustic mediterranean decor, and spacious indoor-outdoor bar. We look forward to seeing you soon!

