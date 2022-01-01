Blue Collar
Come in and enjoy!
361 S Fairfax Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
361 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|6:45 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
Located in the heart of LA's Farmers Market neighborhood.
Alma at The Grove
Come in and enjoy!
Umami Burger
Come in and enjoy!
Groundwork Coffee Company - The Grove
Groundwork is thrilled to be at L.A.’s premier shopping destination, The Grove. Our kiosk, located right behind the park, serves up certified organic teas and delicious handcrafted drinks, which pair perfectly with foods and baked goods delivered daily from our kitchen in Venice. Come by, grab a cup of your favorite, and get busy shopping!