Blue Collar

361 S Fairfax Ave • $$

Avg 5 (25 reviews)

Popular Items

Mezcal Christopher Oaxacan (2)$30.00
Mezcal,
Fresh Lime,
Fresh OJ,
Agave,
Fire Water Bitters
Eggnog (2)$30.00
Bourbon/Rum,
Eggs,
Cream,
Milk,
Cinnamon,
Sugar
Bourbon Old Fashioned (2)$24.00
Bourbon,
Angostura Bitters,
Sugar
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Online Ordering

Location

361 S Fairfax Ave

Los Angeles CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday6:45 pm - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Come in and enjoy!

