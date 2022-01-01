Beverly Grove bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Beverly Grove

Blue Collar image

 

Blue Collar

361 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (25 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mezcal Christopher Oaxacan (2)$30.00
Mezcal,
Fresh Lime,
Fresh OJ,
Agave,
Fire Water Bitters
Eggnog (2)$30.00
Bourbon/Rum,
Eggs,
Cream,
Milk,
Cinnamon,
Sugar
Bourbon Old Fashioned (2)$24.00
Bourbon,
Angostura Bitters,
Sugar
A.O.C image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

A.O.C

8700 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (9957 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
farmer's plate$18.00
roasted vegetables, muhammara & chickpea purée, burrata & wood fire grilled toast
half chicken "ode to zuni"$36.00
roasted half chicken, panzanella, fennel
& green olives
cauliflower$13.00
curry & red wine vinegar
Jar image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Jar

8225 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4554 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Prime Filet of Beef$57.00
10 oz.
Castelfranco Salad$16.00
wild arugula, manchego, dates, marcona almonds, sherry vinaigrette
Chicken Schnitzel$23.00
warm pickled leek vinaigrette
Severance image

FONDUE • CHEESE

Severance

7950 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (166 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Market Grazing Box$32.00
Two cheeses, one sliced meat, plus accoutrements and half baguette
Restaurant banner

 

Mauro’s Cafe & Restaurant

8112 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Beverly Grove

Burritos

Cake

Pudding

Cookies

Turkey Clubs

Avocado Toast

