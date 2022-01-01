Beverly Grove bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Beverly Grove
More about Blue Collar
Blue Collar
361 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Mezcal Christopher Oaxacan (2)
|$30.00
Mezcal,
Fresh Lime,
Fresh OJ,
Agave,
Fire Water Bitters
|Eggnog (2)
|$30.00
Bourbon/Rum,
Eggs,
Cream,
Milk,
Cinnamon,
Sugar
|Bourbon Old Fashioned (2)
|$24.00
Bourbon,
Angostura Bitters,
Sugar
More about A.O.C
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
A.O.C
8700 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|farmer's plate
|$18.00
roasted vegetables, muhammara & chickpea purée, burrata & wood fire grilled toast
|half chicken "ode to zuni"
|$36.00
roasted half chicken, panzanella, fennel
& green olives
|cauliflower
|$13.00
curry & red wine vinegar
More about Jar
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Jar
8225 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Prime Filet of Beef
|$57.00
10 oz.
|Castelfranco Salad
|$16.00
wild arugula, manchego, dates, marcona almonds, sherry vinaigrette
|Chicken Schnitzel
|$23.00
warm pickled leek vinaigrette
More about Severance
FONDUE • CHEESE
Severance
7950 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Market Grazing Box
|$32.00
Two cheeses, one sliced meat, plus accoutrements and half baguette